Zimbabwe: Rights Commission Calls for Tolerance Following Reports of Violence, Threats During Constitutional Amendment Bill Public Hearings

THE Zimbabwe Human Rights Commission (ZHRC) has called on authorities and stakeholders involved in the Constitutional Amendment Bill No.3 (CAB3) process to promote tolerance and protect citizens with opposing views following reports of intimidation and restricted participation during public hearings.

In a statement following its monitoring of public hearings held last week, the commission said while attendance at consultations across provinces was generally high several concerns were raised about the treatment of dissenting voices.

The ZHRC noted that in many areas, venues were too small to accommodate large crowds, leaving many people unable to enter and participate in the proceedings.

"Most of the venues were small, relative to turnout leading to large numbers of potential participants failing to enter the halls to follow or contribute to the proceedings.

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"Whilst those in support of the Constitutional Amendment were able to give their views, the Commission noted the harassment and intimidation of dissenting voices, individuals and groups opposed to CAB3 were denied audience.

"The Commission observed instances where participants with divergent views to the proposed amendments were threatened, silenced, denied opportunities to contribute and in some instances physically attacked.

"There was a strong pattern of controlled participation across most provinces. Some entrances to venues were often controlled by youths, with vetting at entry points and supervised sign-in registers with restricted access. For example in Mashonaland West, men holding whips were involved in vetting participants in Mhondoro Ngezi," ZHRC said.

The human rights body urged all stakeholders to respect differing opinions and ensure that the amendment process follows constitutional and international human rights standards.

"ZHRC reiterates that the constitutional amendment process must align with obligations under international and regional human rights law that include the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR), which guarantees participation in public affairs, freedom of expression, and equality before the law.

"The ZHRC reiterates its calls for all stakeholders in the consideration of CAB3, to exercise tolerance, respect divergent views, and uphold the values enshrined in the Constitution.

"The State has the duty to ensure the full enjoyment of human rights by all individuals, despite the views they hold," ZHRC added.