Human rights watchdog , the Zimbabwe Human Rights Commission (ZHRC) has raised concerns over intimidation and restricted participation during public hearings on proposed constitutional changes despite what it described as strong public interest across the country.

Speaking at a press conference in Harare, Jessie Majome, the ZHRC chairperson said the consultation process showed both progress and serious shortcomings.

The commission said it deployed monitoring teams between 30 March and 4 April to assess whether the public hearings on the Constitution Amendment Bill No. 3 met human rights standards.

"The Zimbabwe Human Rights Commission is the National Human Rights Institution... established under Chapter 12 of the Constitution... to promote and protect human rights and fundamental freedoms," Ms Majome said.

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She noted that attendance at the hearings was generally high with a wide cross-section of society taking part.

"Overall attendance... was high and included women, men, youth, older persons and persons with disabilities," she said.

The commission also commended efforts by the Parliament of Zimbabwe to publicise the hearings and provide platforms for written submissions.

According to the commission, most submissions made at the hearings were in support of the proposed constitutional amendments.

These included proposals such as extending presidential and parliamentary terms, changing the method of electing the president, transferring the voters' roll and merging the Zimbabwe Gender Commission into the human rights commission.

However, Ms Majome said the process was marred by incidents of intimidation and exclusion particularly affecting those opposed to the bill.

"Whilst those in support... were able to give their views, the Commission noted the harassment and intimidation of dissenting voices," she said.

She added that in some cases, participants were "threatened, silenced, denied opportunities to contribute and in some instances physically attacked".

The commission also reported what it described as "controlled participation" at several venues, including restricted access and vetting of attendees.

"For example... men holding whips were involved in vetting participants in Mhondoro Ngezi," Ms Majome said.

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The commission warned that such actions violated constitutional rights, including freedom of expression, equality and personal security.

"Such conduct violates the rights enshrined in the Constitution including freedom of expression... freedom of conscience... and equality and non-discrimination," she said.

It also stressed that the process must comply with international human rights standards, including those under the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights.

The Zimbabwe Human Rights Commission urged all stakeholders to promote tolerance and respect differing views during the consultation process.

"The State has the duty to ensure the full enjoyment of human rights by all individuals, despite the views they hold," Ms Majome said.

The commission's findings add to growing scrutiny of the conduct of public hearings on the Constitution Amendment Bill as debate continues over the proposed changes.