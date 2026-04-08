Rwanda: Kagame Warns Against Genocide Denial, Historical Distortion

President Paul Kagame has warned against the dangers of genocide denial and historical distortion, stressing that the facts of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi are well-documented and cannot be erased.

He said this on Tuesday, April 7, as Rwanda and the international community marked the 32nd commemoration of the Genocide (Kwibuka32).

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Kagame said the facts of the Genocide have been established, by international courts and extensive the Gacaca court process, which produced millions of records across the country.

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"The proof is undeniable. And yet, we still find people throwing doubt and twisting the facts up to today," he said.

He noted that genocide denial began long before massacres started, through a pattern of ignoring warning signs and normalising dangerous rhetoric.

"Speech turns into hate acts," he said.

"Behaviour that should be immediately condemned is rationalised and minimised... In the process, a moral equivalence is created between the targets of the genocide and the planners of it."

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The President rejected claims that the Genocide against the Tutsi was spontaneous, emphasising that it was systematically planned, with militias trained, weapons stockpiled, and dissenters silenced.

He added that early massacres were used to normalise killings while the international community largely remained indifferent.

Kagame pointed to ignored warnings from the international community that were ignored: in 1993, a commission led by Jean Carbonare documented mass graves and confirmed plans for genocide, while UN Special Rapporteur Bacre Waly Ndiaye reported organised anti-Tutsi propaganda.

In January 1994, the UN Mission in Rwanda (UNAMIR) sent intelligence to New York showing weapons stockpiles and lists of targeted Tutsi.

"It was then ordered to share the information with the very government which was preparing the Genocide and to take no further action. And sadly, the reaction today is no different here in our region and we can see it right before our eyes," Kagame added.

He criticised the international response at the time, noting that UN peacekeepers left civilians to be killed bythe Interahamwe militias.

"When the peacekeepers withdrew, thousands of desperate Tutsi were left to die," Kagame said.

He noted that greater political will could have saved many lives, arguing that even limited interventions demonstrated what was possible.

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On genocide denial, he described it as a moral failure that undermines international law and accountability.

He noted that some countries still refuse to use the right appellation of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi.

"Genocide is defined in international law precisely to create an obligation to act... deliberately refusing to use the term is, in effect, denial--perhaps even a form of aiding and abetting," he said.

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He warned that genocide ideology remains a threat in the region.

"Genocide ideology is still spreading. Left unchecked, it has the power to take us all backwards again."

Kagame added that dismissing Rwanda's concerns about security threats such as the FDLR reflects the same dangerous attitudes that enabled past atrocities.

"Those who claim that Rwanda exaggerates these concerns... expose the deep cynicism that led to the tragedy we commemorate today," he said.

The Minister of National Unity and Civic Engagement, Jean-Damascène Bizimana, also criticised the international community's failure to prevent the Genocide, despite clear warning signs.

He also raised concerns about ongoing regional challenges, particularly Congolese refugees displaced by the FDLR genocidal militia in DR Congo.

"Even today, the international community is ignoring refugees. Yet the UN has adopted many resolutions identifying the FDLR as a terrorist group that should be dismantled."