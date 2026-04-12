Rwanda at 32 - Memory, Unity, and the Power of Intentional Leadership

guest column

Each year on April 7, Rwanda begins a solemn national commemoration of the Rwanda Genocide—a tragedy that claimed the lives of more than 800,000 people in just 100 days.

In 2026, the country marks 32 years since that dark chapter began, and 31 years since the first official commemoration was held in 1995. The period, known as Kwibuka (“to remember”), is not a single day but a deeply reflective national season stretching across months, anchored by collective mourning, education, and renewal.

This year’s theme, “Remember – Unite – Renew,” echoes across the country with a sincerity that is difficult to replicate elsewhere. For the entire month, national life shifts in tone. Entertainment is subdued; music on national radio stations is reflective and often somber, reinforcing the gravity of remembrance. Public gatherings, vigils, and moments of silence dominate the calendar. The nation pauses—not out of obligation, but from a shared conviction that memory is essential to safeguarding the future.

As a columnist who has witnessed Rwanda’s journey over time, the transformation is nothing short of extraordinary. From the scorched earth of 1994—where institutions had collapsed, communities were shattered, and hope was scarce—Rwanda has rebuilt itself into one of Africa’s most admired states. Today, it stands not only as a symbol of recovery but as a benchmark of what intentional leadership can achieve with limited resources.

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Under the stewardship of Paul Kagame and a focused governance framework, Rwanda has prioritized unity, accountability, and development. The results are visible in both policy and everyday life. The skyline of Kigali has evolved dramatically, with modern infrastructure, clean streets, and a sense of order that visitors often remark upon. It is widely regarded as one of the cleanest cities on the continent, a reflection of both policy enforcement and civic discipline.

Perhaps most striking has been the deliberate inclusion of women and young people in all spheres of national life. Rwanda boasts one of the highest percentages of women in parliament globally, with the Rwandan Parliament serving as a model for gender representation. Beyond parliament, women and youth are actively engaged in the public sector, private enterprise, and innovation ecosystems. This mainstreaming has not been symbolic—it has been structural, embedding inclusivity into the country’s development DNA.

Equally important has been the role of the diaspora. Rwandans living abroad have returned with skills, capital, and global perspectives, contributing to national reconstruction. Their involvement has strengthened sectors ranging from technology to finance, while also reinforcing a sense of shared identity that transcends borders.

Justice, too, has played a foundational role in Rwanda’s rebuilding. The community-based Gacaca courts were instrumental in addressing the overwhelming number of genocide-related cases. While imperfect, Gacaca enabled a form of restorative justice that emphasized truth-telling, accountability, and reconciliation. It allowed communities to confront the past directly, accelerating the process of healing and fostering a more unified society.

Three decades on, Rwanda’s journey underscores a powerful lesson: that even in the aftermath of profound devastation, a nation can rise through clarity of vision, disciplined execution, and collective will. The country has come a long way—from ashes to aspiration, from division to cohesion. Its clean cities, evolving skyline, and stable institutions are not just symbols of progress; they are evidence of what is possible when leadership is intentional and citizens are aligned with a shared purpose.

As the commemorations continue, Rwanda does more than remember. It teaches—quietly but firmly—that the past must never be forgotten, but neither should it define the limits of a nation’s future.

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Daniel Makokera is a renowed media personality who has worked as journalist, television anchor, producer and conference presenter for over 20 years. Throughout his career as presenter and anchor, he has travelled widely across the continent and held exclusive interviews with some of Africa's most illustrious leaders. These include former UN Secretary General Kofi Annan, former South African presidents Nelson Mandela and Thabo Mbeki, former Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi, Zimbabwean Prime Minister Morgan Tsvangirai and presidents Robert Mugabe of Zimbabwe and Joseph Kabila of the Democratic Republic of the Congo. He currently is the CEO of Pamuzinda Productions based in South Africa.