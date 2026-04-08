Nigeria: ADC Condemns El-Rufai's Continuous Detention, Alleges Political Persecution

Kaduna — The Kaduna State chapter of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) has condemned the continued detention of former Governor Nasir El-Rufai, alleging that he is being subjected to politically-motivated persecution .

Addressing a press conference on Tuesday in Kaduna, the party described the situation as "the sustained persecution, harassment and politically motivated actions directed at El-Rufai and other opposition leaders".

The former governor, who has been in detention since February 17, is being prosecuted by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) over allegations bordering on corruption.

Speaking for the state leadership of the ADC, Prof. Sani Bello said the developments surrounding El-Rufai, points to a deliberate effort to weaken opposition voices.

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According to him, "The actions against El-Rufai demonstrate a coordinated attempt to undermine his person, reputation and political standing.

"This statement follows a critical review of recent developments, which collectively indicate a troubling pattern of abuse of state institutions, disregard for due process, and erosion of democratic norms."

He cited several actions, which the party considers politically driven, including "the unjustifiable ministerial snub", as well as the "Kaduna State House of Assembly's actions, which appear to constitute a predetermined and politically driven process, resulting in questionable charges lacking substantive merit".

The ADC also criticised the arrest and detention of Bashir Saidu, Ja'afar Ibrahim Sani, Jimmy Lawal, and several other close associates and perceived loyalists of the former governor.

"These arrests point to a broader strategy of intimidation aimed at weakening political opposition," Bello said.

The party also expressed concern over alleged misuse of anti-corruption and security agencies in a sustained campaign against opposition figures.

It maintained that despite repeated efforts, "these agencies have failed to establish credible evidence capable of denting the reputation of Mallam El-Rufai, yet continue to subject him and his associates to legal and procedural burdens".

Bello said the detention of El-Rufai for over 58 days (and counting) is inhumane and degrading.

It listed specific concerns, noting: "The denial of fair and consistent bail conditions, including the shocking truncation of a two-week bail granted on compassionate grounds to attend the burial of his late mother, cut short after only three days without justification.

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"Arbitrary detention under substandard and sub human conditions, particularly under ICPC custody, despite legal requests for relocation to Kaduna facilities.

"Repeated and unnecessary transfers between Abuja and Kaduna, disregarding his age, health condition and basic human dignity."

The party argued that "such actions contravene established legal standards, including the right to dignity, fair hearing and protection from cruel or degrading treatment.

It, therefore, called for "immediate cessation of all forms of harassment, intimidation and politically motivated prosecution of El-Rufai and other opposition figures".