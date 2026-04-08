Nigeria: Insecurity - Obi, Atiku, Others Must Offer Solutions, Not Just Words - Onyema

ABUJA - Presidential aspirant under the platform of the National Rescue Movement, NRM, Onyemaechi Francis Nnana, Tuesday, has urged Peter Obi, Atiku Abubakar, and others to back their comments on insecurity with clear-cut solutions.

Francis Onyema made the call in a statement signed by him, where he said the reactions of Obi and Atiku are welcomed but what Nigerians demand is solutions or ideas that would address the current insecurity and other challenges across the country.

According to him, clear and practical ideas for solving problems be the major focus but are not found in their speeches.

He said: "I have read the reactions of Peter Obi and Atiku Abubakar to the brazen acts of terror that have traumatized well-meaning Nigerians across the federation in recent times.

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"I must thank them for reminding President Bola Ahmed Tinubu of his promise that "this attack will not repeat itself," made during his recent visit to the victims of the inglorious Palm Sunday attack in Jos.

"Without a doubt, I agree with these respected elder statesmen that the president must match words with action in dealing decisively with the incessant killings of Nigerians by terrorists.

"I personally believe that beautiful speeches that fail to present clear and practical ideas for solving problems must be critically scrutinized and, if necessary, discarded. On this premise, I must reaffirm Atiku's strong stance: "Enough of this hollow rhetoric."

"However, the question remains: what are Obi and Atiku's plans to ensure that their beautiful speeches are not mere "hollow rhetoric"? What are their concrete plans to address the rising rate of insecurity across Nigeria if given the chance?

"What would Atiku or Obi do differently to ensure that we do not end up with another Tinubu, just as we ended up with another Muhammadu Buhari in Tinubu? How do we break the jinx of successive governments performing worse than their predecessors?

He also maintained that, "We must question everything. Beyond beautiful speeches, elections are primarily a contest of ideas. It is up to Nigerians to scrutinize the alternative ideas before them and, on that basis, make more informed decisions at the polls. I must not be exempted from this critical scrutiny as a presidential aspirant.

"Nigeria deserves a new political culture; one where leadership is earned through the strength of ideas, the clarity of plans, and the courage to solve problems. Until we begin to demand this standard from everyone seeking public office, our democracy will continue to recycle beautiful speeches without meaningful progress."