Nigeria: Moves to Push Jonathan Into 2027 Presidential Race Persist

Despite his continued silence on the matter, moves to drag former President Goodluck Jonathan into the 2027 presidential election are gaining momentum.

A group, the Goodluck Nigeria Movement (GNM), has announced plans to rally 200 million Nigerians to urge the former President to contest the forthcoming polls.

The National Chairman of GNM, Chief Diekivie Ikiogha, said Jonathan was chosen because he has "nothing to prove but everything to offer."

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He described the political group as "the voice of the hungry, the hope of the unemployed, and the protector of our democracy."

Ikiogha spoke following the inauguration of the group's leadership, which saw Chief Robert Azibato elected as National Secretary and Dr. Derek Omoleh appointed as the Director of Strategic Communications. He called on Nigerians at home and in the Diaspora who believe in a brighter future to join the movement.

"Nigeria is suffering, and we cannot look away," Ikiogha stated. "The Goodluck Nigeria Movement is the voice of the hungry and the hope of the unemployed. We have chosen Dr. Goodluck Jonathan because his leadership is not just a memory; it is our path forward. The rescue mission starts today."

He added that in the coming days, the movement would expand its operations across the Nigerian media space, local communities, and the international arena.

In a press release issued in Uyo, the Director of Strategic Communications, Dr. Derek Omoleh, described the movement as a "national rescue mission" aimed at bringing back a leader who symbolizes Nigeria's last period of true prosperity.