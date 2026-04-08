Nigeria: Building Collapse - Wike Orders Arrest of Developer, Land Seizure

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has ordered for the immediate arrest and seizure of the plot of land where a multi-storey hotel building collapsed last Friday, in the Jikwoyi area of the nation's capital.

The minister, who conducted an on-the-spot assessment of the site on Monday, said the structure was erected without approval from the FCT Department of Development Control.

Wike said the collapse occurred after the developer repeatedly ignored "stop-work" notices issued by the Department of Development Control.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"Despite the lack of formal approval, the company proceeded with construction, leading to the eventual structural failure.There was no approval for the construction of this building," the minister said during the site visit.

The minister disclosed that although no fatality was recorded, some persons sustained injuries and were taken to hospital, noting that the outcome could have been more severe.

He announced that the FCT Administration would take over the land for public use, adding that those responsible for the illegal construction would face prosecution in accordance with the law.

The minister said the local community will be consulted to determine a suitable public-purpose project to be built on the reclaimed land.

Wike emphasised the need for strict compliance with building regulations, stressing that obtaining approval allows authorities to monitor construction standards and ensure the use of appropriate materials.

He directed relevant agencies to strengthen enforcement measures, including the demolition of structures built without approval, in order to prevent future incidents.

The minister reiterated the administration's commitment to safeguarding lives and property, urging developers to adhere strictly to laid-down procedures to avoid sanctions.

Abuja Metro reported that six persons were injured when a storey building under construction collapsed in Jikwoyi area of the Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The incident, which occurred around 11am, involved 17 workers who were on site at the time of the collapse.

The emergency department of the FCT in a statement by its Head of Public Affairs, Nkechi Isa, said 17 workers were on the upper floor of the building when it gave way, leaving five of them injured, while a male worker at the ground level was initially trapped in the rubble but rescued.