Nigeria: Retract Your Statement or Face Legal Action, Esobiebi Family Warns Biokoro, Akile

The leadership of Esobiebi family of Iriama Community in Okpe Local Government Area of Delta State, have given Mr. Julius Biokoro and Mr. George Akile 21 days to retract their statement, referring to some leaders of the community as fraudsters or face legal action.

The Chairman, Vice Chairman and Secretary of Esobiebi family, Mr. Paul Esobiebi, Mr Sunny Biokoro and Mr Goodluck Yankee, respectively, handed down the warning Saturday April 4, while addressing newsmen at the premises of Delta Broadcasting Service, Warri, Delta State.

According to the trio, the said Mr. Julius Biokoro and Mr. George Akile, referred to them as imposters, accusing them of selling Esobiebi family land and writing to individuals as well as corporate organizations.

The Esobiebi family leaders; Mr. Paul Esobiebi, Mr. Sunny Biokoro and Mr. Goodluck Yankee, called on Delta State Government and the Orodje of Okpe Kingdom, Orhue I to prevail on the management of Seplat Energy PLC to recognize them as one of the families hosting the company's pipelines on Iriama Community.

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According to them, Shell Petroleum Development Company, acquired land belonging to two families in Iriama, Esobiebi and Edjeba, in 1972.

They said both families have been dealing with SPDC as regards the land and in 2010 when SPDC handed the pipelines to Seplat Energy PLC, it introduced both families to the management of Seplat.

Mr. Esobiebi, told newsmen that since Seplat Energy PLC took over the property, it refused to recognize Esobiebi family as its host, instead it has been dealing with the community.

He said the lands in Iriama Community, is owned by families and not community, calling on the management of Seplat to correct the anomaly and start dealing with Esobiebi family.

"My self, Mr. Paul Esobiebi, who is the Chairman of Esobiebi family, Mr Sunny Biokoro, who is the Vice Chairman and Mr Goodluck Yankee, the Secretary, are authorized to deal on behalf of Esobiebi family. Members of the public and the management of Seplat, should disregard anyone parading himself or herself as representative of Esobiebi family", Mr. Esobiebi, emphasized.

Vice Chairman of Esobiebi family, Mr. Sunny Biokoro, explained that he is paternally from Edjeba family, but he spoke on behalf of his maternal family, which is Esobiebi family, calling on the management of Seplat to give Esobiebi family what is due to them.

Secretary of Esobiebi family, Mr. Goodluck Yankee, urged those who are using outsiders to represent Esobiebi family, to desist forthwith and called for the intervention of Delta State Government, to avoid break down of law and order.