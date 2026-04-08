Nigeria: NANS Cracks Down On Ogun Crisis, Dissolves JCC Leadership, Installs Transition Committee

The National Association of Nigerian Students, NANS, has taken decisive action to quell a festering leadership crisis in Ogun State, dissolving the Joint Campus Council, JCC executive and appointing a nine-member transition committee to restore order.

In a strongly worded statement issued on Tuesday, NANS President, Comrade Olushola Oladoja, announced the immediate sack of the Comrade Francis Abiola Gabriel-led JCC following weeks of intense disputes and internal wrangling that threatened the stability of the student body in the state.

The move, detailed in a report titled "Ogun State Joint Campus Council (JCC) Imbroglio: The NANS HQ Verdict," followed a thorough review of petitions, counter-petitions, and official correspondences submitted to the national secretariat.

Oladoja said findings from the investigation exposed widespread constitutional breaches, administrative failures, and deep-rooted factionalism within the Ogun JCC, all of which undermined unity and effective leadership.

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He further revealed that the dissolved leadership had overstayed its constitutionally approved 12-month tenure and failed to initiate critical transition processes, including convening a Pre-Convention Senate Meeting and setting up an Independent Convention Planning Committee ,ICPC.

Citing non-cooperation and actions capable of worsening divisions, the NANS President declared the entire executive council dissolved with immediate effect, directing all stakeholders to disregard any decisions taken by the ousted leadership.

To steer the council back to stability, Oladoja announced the inauguration of a nine-member transition committee chaired by the NANS Vice President (Inter-Campus Affairs), Comrade Akinbodunse Sileola Praise.

Other members include NANS National Public Relations Officer, Comrade Adeyemi Samson Ajasa, who will serve as Secretary, alongside key student leaders from major tertiary institutions across Ogun State.

The committee is also tasked with functioning as the Convention Planning Committee and has been given a 30-day deadline to organize and conduct fresh JCC elections.

Oladoja stressed that the electoral process must be anchored on transparency, fairness, and credibility, assuring that the national leadership of NANS will closely monitor proceedings to ensure strict adherence to constitutional provisions.

He maintained that the decision represents a final verdict aimed at restoring peace, unity, and constitutional order within the Ogun student community.