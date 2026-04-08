Nigeria: Windstorm Damages Newly Built Bus Terminal in Abuja

According to a statement signed by the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) spokesperson, Lere Olayinka, the incident, which occurred during heavy rainfall on Tuesday, also affected nearby infrastructure.

A windstorm has damaged parts of the newly constructed Kugbo Bus Terminal in the Nyanya area of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

According to a statement signed by the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) spokesperson, Lere Olayinka, the incident, which occurred during heavy rainfall on Tuesday, also affected nearby infrastructure.

The statement said the windstorm affected sections of the bus terminal and also caused minor damage to the Nyanya pedestrian bridge and nearby buildings.

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"Windstorm has damaged some parts of the Kugbo Bus Terminal, Nyanya, Abuja," it read.

It added that the incident happened "during a heavy rainfall a few hours ago," impacting infrastructure within the area.

It also said that preliminary reports indicate no injuries or vehicle damage were recorded.

Security deployed, repairs ordered

Following the incident, the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, directed the deployment of security personnel to the scene.

According to the statement, the move is aimed at maintaining order and ensuring the free flow of traffic in the area.

"To prevent breakdown of law and order, as well as free flow of traffic, the FCT Minister has directed that security men be deployed to the scene," the statement read.

It added that steps would be taken to fix the damaged sections of the terminal and other affected infrastructure.

Videos and pictures circulating on social media, particularly on X, show that the incident caused heavy traffic along the busy Kugbo-Nyanya highway.

The affected area is a major entry route into Abuja from Mararaba, which is often prone to congestion during disruptions.

Some visuals also indicated that parts of the pedestrian bridge near the terminal were affected, with debris observed around sections of the structure.

Project yet to commence operations

The damage came months after the Kugbo Bus Terminal was completed and inaugurated as part of efforts to modernise public transportation in the Federal Capital Territory.

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The terminal is one of several projects aimed at improving safety, reducing traffic congestion, and curbing "one chance" crimes associated with informal transport systems.

PREMIUM TIMES had reported that the Kugbo Bus Terminal is among several completed transport projects in the FCT awaiting operational approval.

Mr Wike had said the facilities could not commence operations without approval from the Federal Executive Council (FEC).

He explained that the terminals, including those in Kugbo, Mabushi, and the Central Business District, were ready but required formal clearance before being put to use.

He noted that the delay was necessary to ensure proper structuring and management of the facilities in line with government plans for organised public transportation.

At the inauguration of similar facilities, President Bola Tinubu said the terminals would provide "a secure, well-regulated environment" for commuters and eliminate reliance on unregulated pick-up points.

The Kugbo terminal, along with others in Mabushi and the Central Business District, was also designed to enhance urban mobility and strengthen security in the city.