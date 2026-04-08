Nigeria: Mbah Suspends Daily Tolls On Enugu Petty Traders

The governor warned that anyone collecting the outlawed levies, typically N100 or N200, "whether for government or privately, will face strict legal consequences".

Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State has ordered the immediate and indefinite suspension of daily toll collections from petty traders without lockup shops, declaring the practice illegal.

The directive, announced on Tuesday, forms part of efforts to curb illegal revenue collection and ease pressure on low-income residents.

Speaking through the Secretary to the State Government, Chidiebere Onyia, Mr Mbah said the move aligned with new tax reforms supporting vulnerable citizens.

He warned that anyone collecting the outlawed levies, typically N100 or N200, "whether for government or privately, will face strict legal consequences".

Mr Mbah added that a task force, chaired by Mr Onyia, had been constituted to enforce compliance across markets in the state.

He urged council chairpersons, traditional rulers, market leaders, presidents-general, civil groups, and residents to report violations to the task force.

The governor clarified that the suspension excluded traders in lockup shops, who must still pay annual fees ranging from N30,000 to N36,000.

(NAN)