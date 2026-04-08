Nigeria: Mbah Suspends Daily Tolls On Enugu Petty Traders

7 April 2026
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Agency Report

The governor warned that anyone collecting the outlawed levies, typically N100 or N200, "whether for government or privately, will face strict legal consequences".

Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State has ordered the immediate and indefinite suspension of daily toll collections from petty traders without lockup shops, declaring the practice illegal.

The directive, announced on Tuesday, forms part of efforts to curb illegal revenue collection and ease pressure on low-income residents.

Speaking through the Secretary to the State Government, Chidiebere Onyia, Mr Mbah said the move aligned with new tax reforms supporting vulnerable citizens.

He warned that anyone collecting the outlawed levies, typically N100 or N200, "whether for government or privately, will face strict legal consequences".

Mr Mbah added that a task force, chaired by Mr Onyia, had been constituted to enforce compliance across markets in the state.

He urged council chairpersons, traditional rulers, market leaders, presidents-general, civil groups, and residents to report violations to the task force.

The governor clarified that the suspension excluded traders in lockup shops, who must still pay annual fees ranging from N30,000 to N36,000.

(NAN)

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.