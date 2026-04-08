Nigeria: Groups Warn Nigeria 'On Brink of Collapse' Over Insecurity, Economic Strain

The groups said the country is "on the brink of collapse" amid rising insecurity, widening inequality and declining public confidence in public institutions.

A coalition of civil society organisations has warned that Nigeria is facing deepening challenges driven by insecurity, economic hardship and governance concerns, urging the federal government to take urgent action across key sectors.

In a statement shared with PREMIUM TIMES on Tuesday, the groups said the country is "on the brink of collapse" amid rising insecurity, widening inequality and declining public confidence in public institutions.

The organisations, including ActionAid Nigeria, BudgIT Foundation, Centre for Democracy and Development, Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project, Yiaga Africa and Amnesty International Nigeria, said recent increases in government revenue had not translated into improved living conditions for citizens.

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They pointed to reforms such as petrol subsidy removal and foreign exchange adjustments, noting that while these policies have boosted public revenues, many citizens continue to struggle with rising costs of living.

"Nigeria is on the brink of collapse. We, the undersigned Civil Society Organisations (CSOs), acting as non-partisan advocates for democracy, human rights, and good governance, issue this urgent plea for responsible leadership and collective action to save our nation from escalating insecurity, rising poverty, and moral decay in public life," the statement stressed.

The groups described what they called a widening disconnect between government earnings and citizens' welfare. They cited examples from across the country, including displaced farmers living in camps in Zamfara State, workers in Abuja spending large portions of their income on transportation, and families in Lagos cutting back on meals to meet basic expenses such as rent.

"Nigerians see the numbers, but nothing has improved. Public services falter, inequality grows, and ordinary citizens become poorer while politicians get richer from larger allocations," the statement stated.

Insecurity concerns

The coalition also raised the alarm over worsening insecurity, saying killings, abductions and displacement remain widespread in several parts of the country.

According to the groups, repeated attacks have forced many communities in the North and Middle Belt to abandon their homes, while rural banditry continues to disrupt farming and food supply chains.

"Rural banditry has devastated livelihoods, disrupted food supplies, and caused inflation to rise above 15%. Hunger looms over millions of homes while farms lie abandoned in fear," the statement said.

They added that kidnapping has become increasingly common nationwide, affecting schoolchildren, commuters and rural residents.

The groups further alleged that corruption, weak accountability and political interference are undermining governance and eroding public trust.

They also expressed concern about what they described as shrinking civic space, citing harassment of journalists and intimidation of activists.

"A democracy that fears its citizens is already in decline," they said.

On the justice system, the coalition warned that delays and perceived interference are weakening confidence in the judiciary.

"Justice delayed or influenced is justice denied," the statement added.

Demands

The organisations urged the government to translate increased revenues into tangible improvements in citizens' lives, particularly in healthcare, job creation and food affordability.

They also called for better coordination of security operations, improved intelligence gathering and stronger protection for vulnerable communities.

On governance, the coalition demanded stricter anti-corruption measures, including timely prosecution of offenders and greater transparency in public spending.

With the 2027 general elections approaching, the groups further called for electoral reforms, including strengthening internal party democracy and regulating political financing.

They also urged authorities to protect civic freedoms, stressing the need to safeguard the rights of journalists, activists and citizens to express dissent without fear.

"The time for excuses is over," the statement said. "Nigeria must choose humanity over politics."

The statement comes amid ongoing debate over economic reforms introduced by President Bola Tinubu, including the removal of petrol subsidy and foreign exchange adjustments overseen by the Central Bank of Nigeria.

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While the policies are aimed at stabilising public finances, many Nigerians say they have led to increased hardship in the short term.

International financial institutions such as the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund have, however, backed the reforms, describing them as necessary steps toward long-term economic stability.

"The recently undertaken PMS subsidy and FX reforms are historic, NGN3.9 trillion in savings in 2023 alone, stop Nigeria from going over a fiscal cliff and set the stage for a new, upward Investment, growth, and development trajectory," Alex Sienaert, chief economist at World Bank Nigeria, said.

"Headline inflation is expected to rise from 18.8 percent in 2022 to 25 percent in 2023; however by Q1 of 2024, the subsidy removal will start to have a disinflationary effect meaning that it will alleviate inflationary pressures despite higher petrol prices."

In March, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) noted that Nigeria's economy recorded growth, expanding by 4.07 per cent in the fourth quarter of 2025, reflecting a gradual recovery

Despite the daily economic hardship, many Nigerians have been killed or abducted as a result of the activities of bandits and Boko Haram members across states in Nigeria.