Liberia: Cash Crisis Mounts Amid Budget Woes

8 April 2026
The New Dawn (Monrovia)

Monrovia, Liberia, April 8, 2026 -- President Joseph Nyuma Boakai has summoned the 55th Liberian Legislature to a Special Session from April 9 to April 23, 2026, citing urgent national issues that require immediate legislative action ahead of the regular session scheduled for May.

The Legislature adjourned its first-quarter sitting on March 19, bringing a temporary pause to lawmaking activities. In a formal communication dated April 6 and addressed to House Speaker Richard Nagbe Koon, President Boakai invoked Article 32(b) of the Liberian Constitution, which authorizes the Executive to recall lawmakers outside their normal calendar.

According to the President, several time-sensitive matters cannot be delayed, most notably the printing of additional Liberian dollar banknotes to address the current cash shortage and the passage of the 2026 Supplementary Budget. The Executive also referenced other pressing national priorities requiring prompt legislative attention.

President Boakai expressed confidence that members of both the Senate and the House of Representatives will respond to the call in the national interest and act swiftly on the fiscal and monetary measures before them.

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During first-quarter sittings, lawmakers typically focus on reviewing national policies, debating legislation, and addressing governance and development challenges. The adjournment period allows legislators to return to their constituencies to engage citizens, assess local concerns, and monitor ongoing projects.

Such breaks also provide time to prepare for the next legislative session, when pending bills, budgetary issues, and other national matters are revisited. The March 19 adjournment, therefore, reflects a routine legislative practice aimed at strengthening both governance and constituency engagement.

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