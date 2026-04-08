Africa: Konneh Courts Indian Investors Ahead of Major Indian - Africa Summit

Monrovia — Senator Amara Konneh of Gbarpolu County is in India on a high-level visit aimed at attracting private investment to Liberia, as momentum builds toward the India-Africa Forum Summit 2026.

Konneh, a former Finance Minister and ex-staff of the World Bank, is visiting key Indian cities, including Delhi, Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Hyderabad, at the invitation of the country's Chamber of Commerce and Industry. His engagements include meetings with policymakers, global corporations, and supply chain innovators.

The visit comes at a critical time as African and Indian leaders prepare to transition from traditional aid-based partnerships to long-term co-development strategies, with emphasis on digital infrastructure, industrial growth, and green energy.

During the trip, Senator Konneh is also expected to meet officials at the BRICS Secretariat in Delhi to discuss the African Continental Free Trade Area--a flagship continental trade initiative he helped advance during his tenure at the World Bank.

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"Our shared mission is to unlock high-potential trade opportunities," Konneh said, highlighting sectors such as agriculture, renewable energy, healthcare, and digital services as key areas for collaboration.

He emphasized that Africa's rapidly expanding market--projected to reach 2.5 billion people with a combined GDP of $3.4 trillion--offers immense opportunities for investors. For Liberia, he noted, the AfCFTA presents a pathway to diversify the economy, promote local manufacturing, and reduce reliance on raw commodity exports.

For India, the agreement provides access to a unified African market spanning 55 countries, potentially accelerating trade, infrastructure development, and technological exchange.

Konneh expressed appreciation to the Indian Chamber of Commerce for sponsoring the visit, stating that he is committed to building partnerships that will yield tangible economic benefits for Liberia and the broader African continent.

Widely regarded as a development expert, Konneh continues to be sought after for his insights on economic transformation, particularly in fragile and emerging economies.