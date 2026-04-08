Liberia: Former VP Taylor, Veteran Journalist Aaron Kollie, Others Mourn Ma-Watta - a Pillar of Hope and Dignity

Monrovia — Liberia stands united in grief as the nation prepares to bid farewell to a matriarch, Ma-Watta Kumba Soliyah-Larmie, whose passing marks the end of an era defined by resilience, dignity, Entrepreneurship and unwavering service.

Ma-Watta Kumba Soliyah-Larmie transitioned peacefully on March 11, at St. Joseph's Catholic Hospital in Monrovia, leaving behind a legacy that has profoundly shaped both family and community life across generations.

Her death has created a deep void, not only within her immediate family but also across the broader Liberian society, where she stood as a symbol of hope, dignity, determination, resilience, strength, Liberian Entrepreneurship and perseverance.

Recently, a wave of national solidarity continued as was evident with the continuous gathering of prominent figures and people of diversified status and background at the residence of former Foreign Minister, Ambassador Dee-Maxwell Saah Kemayah Sr..

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Among them was former Vice President Jewel Howard Taylor, accompanied by Madam Norwu Howard, former Deputy Minister of Health for Administration and Madam Yvette Freeman, former Deputy Minister of Labor for Administration who paid a heartfelt condolence visit to Ambassador Kemayah and his family at their Paynesville residence.

In her remarks, former Vice President Jewel Howard Taylor told Ambassador Kemayah and family that she knows what a death of a mother means, asserting that she and her family personally experienced such lost a longtime ago. She stressed that it is very painful but as people of faith, Ambassador Kemayah and his family should take solace in God and mourn with hope. "We have come to express our condolences to you and your family, you know we have come a long way, long before I even became Vice President. We know you loved and cared for your mother, but she has gone from labor to rest, be strong", former Vice President Taylor consoled former Foreign Minister Kemayah. Former Vice President Taylor concluded that though she was traveling out of the country before the funeral and will be still be out on the day of the funeral, her Chief of Staff will represent her at the funeral rites.

The atmosphere at the Kemayah residence during this period of mourning Ma-Watta reflects what observers described as a "symbiosis of grief and glory", a solemn recognition of both the pain of loss and the triumph of a life well lived.

Veteran journalist Aaron Kollie also visited former Foreign Minister Kemayah at his Paynesville residence, at which time he extended his heartfelt

condolences, echoed similar sentiments, noting that Ma-Watta's life was a representation of resilience and legacy.

Veteran journalist Kollie said his visit to the residence of Ambassador Kemayah was a follow-up to a condolence message he sent. "As I indicated in my text, I read with deep sadness, the passing of your dear mother. My family joins me to extend to you and your family, our sincere sympathy in this difficult period. While we mourn, you and the family can take just pride in the quality of life your mother led. God will heal you and the family, as we keep you in our prayers. I will attend the activities of the funeral of your beloved mother", veteran journalist Aaron Kollie stressed. Mr. Kollie further, "She was more than a mother, and I know you did love, care and cherish her, but continue to look up to God our creator as you mourn. You diligently served our country and given the quality of such service you provided to our nation, I saw it fit and as an obligation to visit you and your family to express our sympathy", veteran journalist Aaron Kollie concluded.

For his part, former Foreign Minister Kemayah welcomed and extended gratitude to former Vice President Jewel Howard-Taylor and delegation and veteran journalist Aaron Kollie on their separate visits to Ambassador Kemayah's residence in Paynesville to extend condolences and stand in empathy and solidarity with him and his family.

"She was a beacon of hope, not just for her family, but for the countless lives she touched in her community and beyond who dreamed of a life rooted in dignity, independence and purpose."

Funeral arrangements announced by the family reflect the magnitude of her legacy, with events expected to draw mourners from across the country.

The final journey begins at 9:00 a.m. prompt on Friday, April 10, with the removal of her remains from the Samuel A. Stryker Funeral Home.

This will be followed by the funeral service on the same Friday, April 10, starting at 9:30a.m. precisely at the historic Providence Baptist Church on Ashmun Street, widely regarded as the "Cornerstone of the Nation," a fitting venue for honoring a woman who served as a cornerstone

within her family, own community and beyond.

Following the funeral service, she will be laid to rest on the same Friday at the Kaiser Memorial Lawn Cemetery in Brewerville, where family, friends, and dignitaries will gather for the interment.

The final act of respect and remembrance will take place at the St. Gabriel Catholic Parish Hall in Brewerville, where a repast will be held for family members, loveones, sympathizers, guests and well-wishers to climax the celebration of the life and legacy of Ma-Watta Kumba Soliyah-Larmie as a mark of final respect, honor and in loving memory of her.

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A legacy etched in generations beyond the ceremonial tributes and high-profile condolences lies the enduring human story of a woman whose life was deeply rooted in family values and community.

Ma-Watta leaves behind a vast lineage of children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, a living testament to her strength, values, and enduring influence.

Her passing resonates across multiple families, including the Kemayah, Larmie, Golanyon, Otis Mason, Charyoe, Bundoedu, Kpaemalo, Karngba and all affiliated families, each carrying forward a piece of her legacy.

From the soil of Foyah, Lofa County to the heart of Monrovia, her story reflects the essence of the Liberian spirit, resilience, hope, and dignified in the face of adversity.

As Liberia pauses to honor her life, Ma-Watta Kumba Soliyah-Larmie will be remembered not only as a matriarch but as a pillar of hope whose legacy will continue to inspire generations.