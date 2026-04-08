Liberia: NRF Conducts Two-Day Surveillance Inspection On Madina-Robertsport Road to Ensure Quality and Transparency

The National Road Fund of Liberia (NRF) has conducted a comprehensive two-day surveillance inspection of the ongoing asphalt pavement works along the Madina-Robertsport Road in Grand Cape Mount County, to ensure quality assurance and value for money.

The exercise, carried out by a team of NRF engineers and the Internal Audit Agency (IAA), forms part of the NRF's routine oversight mechanism aimed at verifying project execution against established engineering and contractual standards.

The inspection covered key aspects of the 12.5-kilometer rehabilitation corridor, including road alignment, drainage systems, culvert installations, sub-base preparation, and asphalt paving works being implemented by SSF Entrepreneur Inc.

Findings from the assessment indicate steady progress across multiple construction phases, with significant milestones achieved such as the completion of vegetation clearing, sub-grade preparation, installation of reinforced concrete culverts, and approximately 1.825 kilometers of asphalt pavement works completed to date. Additionally, drainage structures, sidewalks, and curb systems have been developed in several sections, contributing to improved road durability, safety, and accessibility.

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Speaking during the inspection, Mr. Prince A. Nimrod, Chief Engineering Officer of the National Road Fund of Liberia, emphasized that the surveillance exercise is both independent and routine, intended primarily to validate completed works before any payment is processed.

He noted that such oversight measures are essential in ensuring accountability, preventing substandard execution, and guaranteeing that public resources are utilized efficiently. According to him, "this exercise is an independent and routine process to validate works before payment is done," underscoring NRF's strict adherence to performance-based verification systems.

The contractor's Site Engineer, Engineer John Gweama of SSF Entrepreneur Inc., was present during the assessment alongside key technical staff, providing detailed updates on construction progress, workforce deployment, and equipment utilization. The engagement between the inspection team and the contractor further demonstrated a collaborative approach toward addressing identified challenges and maintaining project momentum.

As the project advances, NRF remains resolute in its mandate to monitor, evaluate, and ensure that road infrastructure investments across Liberia meet the highest standards of quality, safety, and sustainability, ultimately contributing to improved connectivity and economic development in Grand Cape Mount County and beyond.