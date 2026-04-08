Nigeria: Obi Rallies Nigerians to Resist One-Party System, Defend Democracy

Former presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has called on Nigerians to rise in defence of the nation's democracy, warning against any attempt to entrench a one-party system.

Obi made the call in a statement shared via his official Facebook handle, where he said that members and leaders of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), alongside other well-meaning Nigerians, are united in their resolve to safeguard democratic principles.

According to him, the survival of Nigeria's democracy depends on the collective will of citizens who value unity, peace, and national security.

"We, members and leaders of the ADC, and other well-meaning Nigerians, lovers of democracy, are saying that our democracy must not be killed," Obi stated.

He stressed the need for Nigerians to reject any move toward a one-party state, describing such a development as a threat to the nation's political diversity and democratic growth.

"We say no to a one-party system and for that today we're calling out Nigerians who believe in unity, peace, and security of our country to join us as we defend democracy in our land," he added.

Obi reiterated his long-standing message of hope, urging citizens to remain steadfast in their belief in a better nation.

"A new Nigeria is possible," he affirmed.