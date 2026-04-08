Nigeria Strengthening Experiential Tourism Through Art-Hospitality Collaborations - Expert

Omobayowa Akintunde of Iriri Art Gallery has highlighted how partnerships between the art sector and the hospitality industry are enhancing Nigeria's position in experiential tourism.

In a statement, Akintunde noted that these collaborations are transforming hotels and lifestyle spaces into vibrant cultural destinations, allowing guests to engage directly with African artistic expressions.

The gallery has partnered with several leading hospitality brands in Lagos, including Radisson Blu Anchorage Hotel, Federal Palace Hotel, Sheraton Lagos Hotel, Four Points by Sheraton Lagos, and Oriental Hotel Lagos. It has also worked with lifestyle destinations such as Purple Lekki, Quays Lagos, and Thought Pyramid Art Centre.

According to Akintunde, the partnerships have evolved beyond traditional art exhibitions into immersive cultural experiences.

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"Guests who walk into these spaces encounter not just hospitality, but stories expressed through African creativity," he said.

He explained that integrating art into hospitality benefits both sectors by improving guest experiences for hotels while providing greater visibility and economic opportunities for artists.

Akintunde added that the collaborations are helping to strengthen Lagos' reputation as a major cultural hub, attracting international visitors, collectors, and creatives.

He called for sustained partnerships among galleries, hotels, and cultural institutions to build a more robust ecosystem for tourism and the creative industry.

"The future of tourism in Africa will not just be seen -- it will be felt, experienced and remembered through art," Akintunde stated.