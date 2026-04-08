Liberia: Gray Estate Owner Targets 200+ Occupants On 350 Acres

MONROVIA — The administrator of the 350-acre Gray Estate in Mount Barclay has threatened a sweeping, court-backed eviction of more than 200 occupants, including Montserrado County Senator Saah H. Joseph, Nobel Laureate Laymah Gbowee, talk show host Clarence Jackson, and former Nimba County Senator Adolphus Dolo, in an escalating land dispute.

Eviction Warning Targets 'Illegal Occupants'

Marvin M. Gray, chief administrator of the estate located in Nimba United Community, vowed to proceed with a "massive legally backed eviction exercise," insisting there will be "no mercy or compromise" for those he describes as illegally occupying the property. Appearing on Tuesday, April 7, on Truth FM in Paynesville, Gray named several high-profile individuals allegedly occupying portions of the land, signaling what could become a high-stakes confrontation.

Court Ruling and Legal Battle

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Gray traced the dispute to years of alleged encroachment, claiming that individuals linked to another estate expanded beyond their boundary into the Gray property, prompting legal action. "March 29, 2023, there was a nine-member jury constituted, and the jurors came up with their unanimous verdict, and the court saw it in its wisdom based on evidence presented, including testimonials, the judge upheld the verdict of the jury in our favor," he said. "Thereafter, the lawyer decided that we do a public notice to all illegal occupants."

He said notices were issued between March and May 2023, with an additional one in June, urging occupants without valid deeds to come forward. Resistance and Failed Eviction Attempts Despite widespread notification, Gray said no occupants responded, leading to an attempted eviction in May 2024 that was resisted by residents. "That resistance led to postponement of the eviction but what happened next was that a group of people that appeared on radio stations for nearly 10 days declared the court documents fake," Gray said.

He further alleged that Senator Joseph halted a subsequent eviction exercise on June 14, 2024. "Since the ruling March 29, 2023, it seems like people don't want to come forward but time to get rid of these properties, residents would interrupt to resist police and court," he said.

Claims of Political Interference

Gray accused some occupants of politicizing the dispute and expressed frustration over stalled negotiations with influential figures. "But after two months when no information, Dolo said he was not interested since others could not join him for collaboration," Gray said. He also criticized Senator Joseph over alleged unfulfilled commitments, including reimbursement of over US$6,000 spent during a halted survey.

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Ownership and Inheritance Claims

Gray maintained that the land has been in his family for decades. "So a few of my siblings and I went to the probate court and filed a petition through our lawyer, and we were issued the administrator letter and the decree of sale for the intestate estate of the late B. William Gray to assume ownership over the 350 acres," he explained.

Tensions Rise as Eviction Looms

Daniel Flomo, a relative of Gray, accused some residents of inciting violence and warned that the administrator's decision would be final. "No one is above the law and whoever wants to solve a problem, do it the right way... those illegal occupants should know that those big names are not above the laws," Flomo said. "On the day of the demolition, negotiations will be denied and the properties will be demolished."

Occupants Plead for Negotiation

Some occupants, however, continue to seek resolution. "We've been on the land and our properties are there but we're appealing to him for rebuy," one resident said during a phone-in. Final Warning Gray said he remains open to negotiation--for now--but warned that once eviction begins, there will be no second chances for those who fail to comply.