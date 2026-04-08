Nigeria: Jos - Residents Shelve Planned Protest Against Release of Suspects

"The protest was cancelled due to the intervention of the Plateau State Government this night."

A planned peaceful protest against the release of two suspects arrested by the Joint Task Force Operation Enduring Peace in Jos, Plateau State, has been shelved, following intervention by government officials and security personnel.

The protest, by mostly Muslims and initially scheduled for Wednesday, was to reject the release of the two suspects, both Christians, on Tuesday. The suspects' release followed a peaceful protest by mostly women of Angwan Rukuba on Tuesday, who insisted they were innocent.

Their initial arrest

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The joint task force had arrested the two young men on Thursday night after accusing them of posing as security operatives to cause mayhem.

"At approximately 11:45 p.m., vigilant troops responding to a distress call on sporadic shooting at Dutse Uku general area intercepted and apprehended 2 individuals masquerading as security operatives. These impostors, dressed in tactical black uniforms, were caught actively participating in the arson of residential properties and the orchestration of violence within the Community," reads a statement by the spokesperson for the joint task force, Chinonso Oteh, a captain.

On that day, residents of Dutse Uku, Tina Junction and Cele Bridge areas reported hearing gunshots 'in close range' between 11 pm and 12 am.

Those who spoke to our reporter that night called the Plateau State Police Command's control room, which said it was sending patrol teams. Soldiers on motorcycles and Hilux, eventually arrived that night, they said.

Protest for their release

On Tuesday, the protesting women who held leaves and carried placards with inscriptions of their names, according to live videos of the events reviewed by this newspaper, said the victims of the fatal Palm Sunday attack will not be buried until the suspects are released. The names inscribed on the placards are: Moses Kefas, Joseph Bitrus and Azi Daddy. The peaceful protest was held outside a church, the venue of the burial proceedings.

The arrested men were eventually released to jubilation in the area.

According to a youth leader of Tina Junction, Sarki Aru, their release was ordered by the governor, Caleb Muftwang.

Mr Aru, who spoke to comedian and radio broadcaster, Osama Akpunonu, explained that on the night the young men were arrested, he and other people had just helped some Yoruba Muslims quench the fire in their homes that was started by some miscreants.

He explained that they saw two young men standing guard in front of their house before they were arrested.

"They were protecting their house, because the house razed was close to their house," he said. "We want to thank the Executive Governor, because he is the one who called for them to be released. We also appreciate the deputy speaker."

Counter protest shelved

But their release sparked grievances by other residents, mostly Muslims. They allege double standards in the government's handling of suspects.

A resident, Abu Muhammad, described the release of the young men as selective, saying that by ordering their release, the government has refused to allow the law to take its course.

"When political pressure overrides criminal accountability, it undermines the very foundation of justice," Mr Muhammad posted on Facebook.

"With this recent development, how can we trust this government in its fight to end the current crisis in the state? If suspects are released based on who they are (religion) or who is protesting for them, the cycle of violence will never end."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

PREMIUM TIMES observed that some residents called for the peaceful protest against the release of the suspects.

But the protest has been shelved, following interventions by government officials and security personnel, one of those calling for the peaceful protest, Aliyu Naziru, confirmed to our reporter on Tuesday.

"The protest was cancelled due to the intervention of the Plateau State Government this night," he said.

This newspaper also gathered that other arrested persons of Muslim faith were released on Tuesday night.

Since Sunday's fatal attack on the Gari Ya Waye community in Angwan Rukuba, peace has remained fragile in Jos city.

Although an initial 48-hour curfew calmed the atmosphere, unrest broke out almost immediately after it was relaxed. Security personnel have been deployed to curb unrest, and a dusk-to-dawn -6 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew- remains.