Liberia: LBNM Engages Boakai On Strengthening Nursing, Midwifery Regulation

The Liberian Board for Nursing and Midwifery (LBNM), led by its Registrar, Mrs. Cecelia C. Kpangbala-Flomo, has held a high-level strategic meeting with His Excellency President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr., at the Executive Mansion, on April 1, 2026, focusing on advancing the development and regulation of Liberia's nursing and midwifery sector.

The engagement centered on broad strategic priorities aimed at strengthening and supporting the regulatory body of the nursing and midwifery professions in Liberia. The LBNM emphasized the critical role of effective regulation in ensuring quality standards, professional accountability, and the delivery of safe and competent healthcare services across the country. The Board further highlighted the need for sustained institutional support to enhance its regulatory mandate and strengthen oversight mechanisms within the sector.

President Boakai welcomed the engagement, underscoring the importance of a strong and functional regulatory system in maintaining the integrity and quality of healthcare delivery. He expressed alignment with the Board's vision and reaffirmed his administration's commitment to supporting initiatives that improve governance, standards, and professional practice within the nursing and midwifery sector.

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During the meeting, the LBNM also highlighted the completion of its newly constructed headquarters, marking the institution's first permanent home since its establishment in 1948. The Board noted that the facility was fully financed through internal resources, including innovative fundraising initiatives and board members' contributions, demonstrating a strong culture of institutional ownership and resilience.

However, the LBNM identified limited accessibility to the facility as a key operational challenge and formally requested the President's support for the construction of an access road to the headquarters. In response, President Boakai commended the Board's achievement, describing it as a model of institutional leadership and commitment, and confirmed his willingness to support the development of the access road to improve access.

The President further indicated his intention to facilitate international collaboration by linking the LBNM with American nursing partners who have expressed interest in supporting Liberia's nursing and midwifery sector. This engagement is expected to strengthen capacity, promote knowledge exchange, and enhance the overall development of the professions in Liberia.

Key outcomes from the meeting include continued coordination between the LBNM and the Office of the President to advance sector-wide priorities, strengthen partnerships, and support infrastructure development that enhances institutional effectiveness.

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The meeting concluded on a positive note, with both parties reaffirming their shared commitment to strengthening Liberia's nursing and midwifery sector through improved regulation and collaboration.