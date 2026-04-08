Liberia: LNTA Tightens Grip On Tourism

The government, through the Liberia National Tourism Authority (LNTA), has officially launched a nationwide registration, inspection, classification, and star rating exercise targeting tourism, culture, and creative establishments across the country, beginning in Montserrado County.

The exercise, which runs from April 7 to May 8, 2026, forms part of a broader national initiative aimed at strengthening regulatory compliance, improving service quality, and promoting professionalism in Liberia's tourism sector.

In a statement released on Tuesday, April 7, the Authority said the initiative is being carried out in line with the LNTA Act of 2025 and is aligned with ECOWAS Tourism Accommodation Standards.

According to the LNTA, the exercise will involve comprehensive inspections of tourism, culture, and creative enterprises to verify their registration and licensing status, assess sanitation and safety conditions, and evaluate environmental and operational standards across establishments.

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"The Liberia National Tourism Authority hereby announces the commencement of a nationwide Registration, Inspection, Classification, and Star Rating Exercise, beginning in Montserrado County, from April 7 to May 8, 2026," the Authority stated.

During the exercise, authorized LNTA Inspectorate Teams will conduct detailed inspections of tourism establishments, including hotels, guest houses, restaurants, entertainment centers, travel agencies, beaches, and other hospitality facilities.

The inspections will assess whether businesses comply with national tourism regulations and operational standards, including sanitation, environmental safety, and customer service delivery.

"During this exercise, authorized LNTA Inspectorate Teams will conduct comprehensive inspections of tourism, culture, and creative establishments to verify registration and licensing status, assess sanitation, safety, environmental and operational standards, and evaluate customer service delivery through spot checks," the LNTA explained.

In addition to inspections, the Authority will also conduct awareness and stakeholder engagement activities to educate operators on regulatory requirements and best practices in the tourism and hospitality industry.

"The Authority will also implement a targeted awareness and stakeholder engagement campaign, while providing guidance materials to support operators in meeting required standards," the statement added.

A key component of the initiative is the classification of accommodation facilities, which will be assigned official star ratings ranging from 1-Star to 5-Star based on approved national and regional criteria.

According to the LNTA, this process is intended to ensure consistency in service delivery and enhance the credibility of Liberia's tourism sector.

"In addition, accommodation establishments will undergo classification and be assigned official star ratings ranging from 1-Star to 5-Star based on approved national and regional criteria," the Authority noted.

The LNTA emphasized that it remains the only legally mandated authority responsible for assigning official star ratings in Liberia and warned against the use of unauthorized ratings by tourism establishments.

"The LNTA emphasizes that it remains the only legally mandated authority responsible for assigning official star ratings and installing classification signage. The use or display of unauthorized ratings, as well as non-compliance with regulatory requirements, is strictly prohibited and may result in appropriate enforcement actions," the Authority cautioned.

Operators across the tourism, cultural, and creative sectors are being urged to fully cooperate with inspection teams and ensure their establishments meet required standards.

"All operators are required to ensure that their establishments are properly registered and licensed, maintain high standards of hygiene, safety, and customer service, and cooperate fully with authorized LNTA Inspectors throughout the exercise," the LNTA stated.

Authorities also encouraged business owners to actively engage with inspectors and provide feedback to support continuous improvements within the industry.

"Operators are further encouraged to engage constructively with LNTA teams and provide feedback to support continuous improvement in service delivery," the statement added.

The Authority said the exercise is of national importance, noting that it will help strengthen consumer protection, boost investor confidence, and enhance the international credibility of Liberia's tourism sector.

"This exercise is of national importance, as it will enhance credibility, strengthen consumer protection, improve service standards, and boost investor confidence in Liberia's tourism sector," the LNTA said.

The LNTA outlined the annual license fees for various tourism and cultural entities. Hotels will pay between US$500 and US$2,000 depending on their classification, while motels, guesthouses, ecolodges, and Air B&Bs will pay fees ranging from US$100 to US$1,000.

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Recreational sites, nightclubs, eateries, airlines, travel agencies, tourism organizations, and cultural or artistic groups are also required to pay fees ranging from US$25 to US$2,000, based on size and scope of operations. The full schedule of fees covers activities including pageants, festivals, fashion shows, cultural research, and content creation. The validity period for all LNTA licenses is one year.

Other tourism establishments such as guest houses, restaurants, beaches, travel agencies, nightclubs, and transportation services will also be subject to licensing requirements under the LNTA's regulatory framework.

The Authority further noted that the validity period for LNTA licenses is one year, after which establishments must renew their registration to continue operating legally.

The LNTA is encouraging all tourism operators to complete their registration process either manually or online.

The Authority concluded by calling on stakeholders to work collectively toward building a stronger tourism sector in Liberia.

"Together, let us build a safe, vibrant, and globally competitive Tourism, Culture, and Creative Industry in Liberia," the LNTA urged.