Africa: Gender Quotas Cannot Stand Alone - Political Parties Must Lead

Across Africa, the surge of women excelling in politics and public leadership has been largely propelled by gender quotas, primarily enacted through legislation. Countries like Sierra Leone, Rwanda, and South Sudan have emerged as leaders in representation since implementing these laws.

According to the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), women currently make up just over 26% of lawmakers globally. The introduction of gender quotas has been a primary driver behind the most recent gains in these numbers. However, while quotas provide women a seat at the table, female candidates continue to face significant barriers, including physical violence, financial hurdles, and rampant cyberbullying.

Gender quotas are designed to accelerate substantive equality between women and men and address the historical marginalization of women in politics. A past effort in Liberia demonstrated its effectiveness.

Ellen O. Pratt, the executive director of the Ellen Johnson Sirleaf Presidential Center for Women Empowerment, argues that for quotas to be effective, political parties must take ownership of them. She emphasizes that women need tangible support to run competitive campaigns rather than just a space on a ballot.

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"What matters most is whether commitments are backed by actions in party processes--specifically in accessing funding for women, which remains a major deterrent. Without accountability, quotas stay on paper instead of turning into seats," Pratt says.

She notes that the enforcement of gender quotas rests solely on the shoulders of party leadership. Currently, candidate selection is often opaque. Between the high cost of campaigning and the natural advantage held by incumbents, it remains incredibly difficult for new candidates--especially women--to break through.

"Quotas don't automatically change outcomes because they're written in the law. On average, women's representation is still around the mid-20%."

Beyond Cultural Norms

While cultural attitudes and traditional gender roles continue to deter women from seeking office, Pratt argues that the political system itself is the greater obstacle.

"There are entrenched ideas about who 'looks like' a politician," Pratt explains. "But when women lack equal access to party support or media exposure, where will their votes come from? Without systemic backing, they aren't viewed as a strong option by the electorate."

She stresses that women must be "in the right rooms" to build alliances, but getting there requires:

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Sincere Political Will: Parties must be intentional about elevating female voices.

Leadership Roles: Women should hold decision-making positions within the party hierarchy--not just roles as secretaries or "women's wing" champions.

Financial Equity: Women must have the same access to campaign funding as their male counterparts.

The Gap Between Public and Political Leadership

There is a stark contrast between women's representation in NGOs, academia, and the private sector versus the political sphere. Pratt notes that while we should celebrate the economic and social gains made by women in other sectors, the political "spectrum" is uniquely hostile.

"Cyberbullying is very real. You don't see that as much with women in other sectors," she says. "The political arena is different; it is harder for women due to a plethora of reasons ranging from party hierarchy to direct intimidation."

The Limitation of Non-Binding Agreements

Currently, Liberia does not have a legislated gender quota law. Advocates and feminists are pushing for legislation. A 2014 amendment to the New Elections Law included a vague, non-binding phrase to "endeavor to ensure" gender balance. In 2023, only two out of 31 political parties met the 30% gender quota target. Many parties sign Memorandums of Understanding (MOUs) regarding gender representation, only to ignore them without penalty.

While Pratt acknowledges that MOUs show "important intent" and signify a recognition of the problem, she warns that they are not a cure-all. "An MOU is not legally binding. Without follow-through, clear timelines, and accountability, it doesn't automatically lead to change. Real progress happens when commitments move beyond signatures and translate into the actual candidate selection process."