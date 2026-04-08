Liberia: Lace and Lawmakers At Odds

The Liberia Agency for Community Empowerment (LACE) has come under intense public scrutiny amid growing concerns about the disbursement and management of District Development Funds, resources intended to support community projects, infrastructure, and grassroots initiatives across the country.

Lawmakers and communities have raised serious concerns regarding delays, procedural bottlenecks, and accountability in the handling of these funds.

The dispute came to light during a radio appearance on OK FM Morning Rush, when Montserrado County District #8 Representative Prince Toles claimed that all lawmakers had received their district development funds, a statement that quickly sparked backlash from his colleagues.

His comments were swiftly challenged by fellow lawmakers who called in to dispute the claim. Montserrado County District #13 Representative Edward P. Flomo stated that he has not received any funding from LACE since 2024 and announced plans to request an audit by the Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission (LACC).

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Similarly, District #14 Representative Kerkula Muka Kamara said he has yet to receive funding, noting that the delay is affecting development efforts in his district.

The debate intensified further when District #10 Representative Yekeh Kolubah rejected Toles' assertion, revealing that he has formally complained to the House. Kolubah described Toles' statement as misleading and warned it could provoke a political response.

In response to the controversy, LACE Executive Director Julius K. Sele clarified that some lawmakers have not received funds due to failure to complete required procedures. These include securing community resolutions and obtaining approvals from relevant government institutions.

Observers have also suggested that lawmakers who reportedly denied funds are affiliated with the camp of former House Speaker Fonati Koffa, who was part of the Majority Bloc during the tense internal disputes within the legislature.

Meanwhile, Montserrado County District #9 Representative Frank Saah Foko Jr. has also raised concerns about what he describes as LACE's denial of District Development Funds.

The dispute highlights broader concerns about equity, accountability, and oversight in the management of public resources. The controversy underscores the need for clearer coordination between LACE and lawmakers, as well as improved transparency mechanisms to ensure that allocated funds reach intended communities and are used effectively for development purposes.