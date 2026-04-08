Liberia: Ministry of Commerce Cracks Down On Expired Goods in Bong County

Gbarnga, Bong County - April 8, 2026 - The Bong County chapter of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry has confiscated a quantity of expired and unwholesome goods from several business establishments across the county.

This follows an enforcement exercise conducted on April 6, 2026, aimed at protecting public health and ensuring compliance with national consumer protection regulations.

Speaking during the exercise, Senior Commerce Inspector David D. Mentuah disclosed that the goods were seized after inspectors discovered that several products had expired but were still being offered for sale to unsuspecting consumers, describing the situation as a serious threat to public safety.

The action comes amid growing national concerns about food safety and weak enforcement of regulations in local markets, where expired and substandard goods continue to reach shelves, exposing citizens to potential health hazards.

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Mentuah warned business owners against engaging in such practices, stressing that the sale of expired goods violates Liberia's commerce laws and will not be tolerated. He emphasized that the Ministry remains committed to upholding standards despite logistical challenges, including limited access to vehicles for routine inspections.

He further assured that the Ministry will intensify its inspection efforts across Bong County to ensure that businesses operate within the law and that consumers are protected.

"We will continue to work in the interest of the Liberian people by ensuring a safe business environment and protecting consumers from harmful goods," he stated.

Meanwhile, the Ministry is calling on all business operators to comply with established regulations by ensuring that products are safe, properly labeled, and within their expiration dates, warning that violators will face appropriate sanctions.