Liberia: Court Lifts Garnishment On Prof. Gbalazeh's Accounts

Monrovia — Former Managing Director of Activa International Insurance (Liberia), Professor Saye Gbalazeh, has characterized the recent attachment and garnishment of his bank accounts by the company as a deliberate and desperate attempt to further damage an already tarnished corporate reputation and to malign his long-standing professional character.

Prof. Gbalazeh made these remarks on Tuesday, April 7, 2026, during an interview with journalists at the Temple of Justice following a court decision that lifted the garnishment imposed on his accounts.

He emphasized that throughout his career, including his tenure in senior executive positions in the United States, he has never been involved in criminal activity. He further stated that he led Activa International Insurance for eight years, during which time the company recorded significant revenue growth.

"I have worked in the private sector my entire life, including holding top executive positions in the United States," Prof. Gbalazeh stated. "I was invited to Liberia to assist the company, and I discharged my duties diligently, improving its revenue performance. After my resignation, the company settled all financial obligations owed to me, including the cost of a business-class flight back to the United States. However, fabricating allegations against me is an unacceptable way to respond. False narratives cannot stand."

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On the same day, Judge Peter E. Gbeneweleh of the Civil Law Court, Sixth Judicial Circuit for Montserrado County, officially instructed five banking institutions to lift the garnishment placed on Prof. Gbalazeh's accounts. The court ruled that the garnishment order had been inadvertently issued.

In a formal communication addressed to the banks, the court stated that, by directive of His Honor Judge Peter W. Gbeneweleh, the order of attachment and garnishment issued on April 1, 2026, against Prof. Gbalazeh's accounts was to be lifted.

The court's decision followed attachment and garnishment orders issued on Monday, April 6, 2026, in connection with a civil action seeking the attachment of Prof. Gbalazeh's assets in the amount of One Hundred and Thirty-Four Thousand United States Dollars (US$134,000).

The disputed action arises from a petition filed by Activa International Insurance, which seeks to cancel an alleged sublease agreement with Prof. Gbalazeh and demands the refund of funds it claims were improperly obtained under that agreement.

Prof. Gbalazeh expressed strong disappointment with the company's actions, alleging that they were intended solely to undermine his personal and professional credibility after he prevailed in a lawful court proceeding against the company. He further stated that these actions have placed an undue burden on him.

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According to Prof. Gbalazeh, prior to the garnishment of his accounts, the company made several unsuccessful attempts to pursue criminal allegations after providing cash for his business-class travel, as directed by the court. Investigations conducted by the Liberia National Police and the County Attorney reportedly found no evidence of wrongdoing, particularly after the complainants failed to appear for scheduled inquiries.

"After all those efforts failed, the next step was to garnish my bank accounts so that I would be unable to access funds while preparing to travel," he asserted. "This constitutes harassment and an abuse of legal process. Nevertheless, we are grateful that justice has prevailed and that the court has lifted the garnishment. Despite repeated setbacks in court, they continue to misuse the legal system in an effort to keep me entangled."