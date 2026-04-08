Liberia: Phebe Hospital Crisis - Over 400 Workers Reject Administration

Gbarnga, Bong County, April 8, 2026 -- The situation at Phebe Hospital in Bong County has reached a critical point, with more than 400 employees refusing to work under the current leadership, citing unresolved grievances and administrative disputes.

The aggrieved workers have declared their unwillingness to continue working with the hospital's Medical Director, Dr. Minnie Sankawulo-Ricks, former Acting Human Resource Officer Peter Gbelarwo, and former Acting Administrator Jonathan Pewee.

According to the aggrieved employees, their decision follows more than a month of inaction after they submitted a detailed 14-count complaint to relevant stakeholders.

Despite raising what they describe as serious administrative and professional issues, the employees say none of their concerns have been addressed, prompting their ongoing protest.

The situation has been further complicated by personnel decisions involving staff transfers and reinstatements.

The aggrieved workers disclosed that three employees who were officially transferred by the Government of Liberia have refused to take up their new assignments.

At the same time, seven previously suspended staff members were reinstated by directive of President Joseph Nyuma Boakai.

However, the reinstated employees claim they have not received their March salaries, despite resuming duties.