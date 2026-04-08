Nigeria: Dora Akunyili Brought Out the Essence of Womanhood - Mofoluwake Edgar

The Executive Director, Duke of Shomolu Foundation, Mrs Mofoluwake Edgar has said that there is a vacuum in positions to be filled by women, and that is why we have been unable to get a bold and courageous woman like late Prof. Dora Akunyili.

She made these remarks shortly after a stage play titled: "Dora", an exposition on Prof. Dora Akunyili was performed in honour of the late Director-General, National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC).

The stage play which was performed at the weekend in Lagos was to celebrate life and times of the deceased.

According to Edgar, "We need women like Dora because now there are fake drugs, food, drinks, among others everywhere. I won't deceive Nigerians, there is a mighty vacuum. It's so bad that we have gotten used to people dying in Nigeria and we don't have that empathy anymore. So long we are not directly involved"

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She added that, what inspired the stage play is that Dr. Ogundeji, who directed the stage play, positioned that out of most women, Dora was the woman that was most brave, she says it as it is. Dr. Ogundeji went into research and got a special writer, Mr. Mustapha Sule to be the playwright.

"Dora is such a phenomenon, she brings out the essence of womanhood and that is why we have chosen her to be the first of the series of Female Directors for stage plays at the Duke of Shomolu Foundation"

"At the Duke of Shomolu Foundation, we do stage plays and historicals, and we talk about the life of people who have impacted Nigeria, and Dora now in 2026 selections fall into that uncompromised category", she affirmed.

"Oftentimes, the challenges we face as a playwright, you have to be careful of the aspect you bring out of the story, there are some things confirmed officially and there are some things that are not confirmed. From the family, you can see that there is still pain with them. They didn't really know the aspect which the Duke of Shomolu will come out with. So, when we wrote the story, we took it to them, they read it and confirmed it was good. That is why we have one of the sons around whose name was prominently mentioned in the play and as one of the characters. Another major challenge is that the story is about the government and about some things we don't like to face in Nigeria. Other things are getting the facts, getting people to back up what they see and most of all, the finance. It is not easy to finance a stage play of this magnitude. Also, to get the authenticity of the story."

"Yes, there is a vacuum. That is why women have been unable to get bold and courageous stands like late Dora. Women need to be bold. To live a life of sacrifice. But then, we should come up front like Dora did. So, we need more women like Dora to stand in the gap. If we have like five to ten of Dora, Nigeria would be settled. I am impressed by the

wave now that women are coming up more, just like the MD of Fidelity and Zenith Bank. We call on women to chin up, stand up with strength and face the darkness and combat with strength. We need backing and more people like Dora in government and top positions." Edgar charged.

One of Dora's sons ,Obumneme, Director-General, Project Monitoring Office, Anambra State, who watched the stage play said in his remarks, " I think I got very emotional when they said they wanted to make the show about Dora, the family was curious that we were enthusiastic, but coming here I have been blown away. By the casting, vigour and brilliance performances of the characters on stage. Especially, the person playing the role of my mum played her with so much strength and she understood how to show the demeanor, tenacity and audacity that Dora had. So, I'm just proud to be here to represent my family and it was just wonderful to see, and I think everybody that has the chance should see Dora, it was fantastic."

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"I honestly feel there is only one Dora per generation. She is a generational person. Like there are no multiple Nnamdi Azikiwe or Herbert Macaulay, these are special people that come once in a generation and change so many things about those around them. Everybody feels their impact and the change they bring. I think Nigerians should aspire to be like that. I am not like my mother but I aspire to live my life like hers because I know if I live my life like that I will be successful and I will improve myself and my country by just living how she lived." obum admonished.

"A person dies twice - when they breathe their last and the last time somebody says their name"

He however thanked the Foundation for keeping her immortal by mentioning her name, growing her legacy and for creating something phenomenal.