Nigeria: EPL to Get Five Slots for Next Season Champions League

The Premier League will have at least five teams in next season's UEFA Champions League after securing an additional European Performance Spot (EPS).

The extra place was confirmed after Arsenal claimed a 1-0 victory over Sporting CP in the first leg of their Champions League quarterfinal on Tuesday. The result ensured England will finish among UEFA's top two leagues in this season's coefficient rankings.

It marks the second consecutive year that the Premier League has earned a bonus slot. This season, Liverpool, Arsenal, Manchester City, Chelsea and Newcastle United featured in the competition, while Tottenham Hotspur also qualified as a sixth entrant after winning the UEFA Europa League.

UEFA awards the additional place to the two best-performing leagues across its three major competitions -- the Champions League, Europa League and UEFA Europa Conference League -- and England has topped the standings for most of the campaign.

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All nine English teams that entered European competitions progressed beyond the group stage, although only five have reached the quarterfinals.

The battle for fifth place in the Premier League -- which now guarantees Champions League qualification -- remains tightly contested.

Liverpool currently sit fifth on 49 points, just one point ahead of sixth-placed Chelsea. Brentford and Everton are also within striking distance, only three points behind. In total, just seven points separate fifth from 13th in a congested table.

Path to even more spots

There is also a possibility of increased English representation in next season's Champions League.

If Aston Villa -- currently fourth -- win the Europa League but finish outside the top five, they would still qualify automatically, potentially giving the Premier League six teams in the competition.

A similar situation could benefit Liverpool if they win the Champions League but finish outside the top four.

Should either scenario occur, and the winning team finishes fifth, sixth place could also secure qualification. If two English clubs win European titles while finishing fifth and sixth, even seventh place could earn a Champions League spot.

Meanwhile, Nottingham Forest remain a wildcard. If they lift the Europa League trophy, they would qualify for the Champions League regardless of their current league position, which stands at 16th.