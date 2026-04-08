Liberia: Lawmakers Called to Special Session to Discuss Urgent Cash Printing, Supplementary Budget, As Speculation Rises Over Rep. Kolubah's Expulsion

Monrovia — In the exercise of his constitutional power, President Joseph Nyuma Boakai has written both chambers of the 55th Legislature to resume for a Special Session, beginning from April 9 to the 23rd, 2026 for what he considers as 'urgent national matters.'

These matters, which include: Proposal for the printing of additional Liberian Dollar banknotes; Proposal for the passage of the 2026 Supplementary Budget; and other matters of national urgency, the Liberian leader declared cannot be paused until the regular session resumes on 8 May.

The recall of the Legislature for a Special Session or Extraordinary Session is in pursuance with Article 32(b) of the 1986 Constitution, which authorizes the President, either on his own initiative or upon receipt of a certificate signed by at least one-fourth of the total membership of each House, and by proclamation, to extend a regular session of the Legislature beyond the date of adjournment or to convene a special or extraordinary session to address issues of national emergency and importance.

"Pursuant to Article 32(b) of the Constitution of the Republic of Liberia, I hereby call a Special Session of the 55th Legislature for a period of ten (10) working days, commencing Thursday, April 9, 2026, and ending Thursday, April 23, 2026. This session is convened to deliberate and act upon matters of urgent national concern," the communication reads.

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"We acknowledge your communication informing us of the adjournment sine die of the first quarter of the Third Session of the 55th Legislature on Thursday, March 19, 2026, following the exhaustion of your legislative agenda, with the second quarter scheduled to recommence on Friday, May 8, 2026. However, given the urgency of certain national matters, it is imperative that the Legislature reconvenes prior to that date," it adds.

A Hidden Agenda?

Beyond the written agendas, there are speculations of a hidden agenda with the fate of Montserrado County Electoral District 10 Representative, Yekeh Y. Kolubah in limbo amid growing momentum around the campaign for his possible expulsion with these sittings providing that perfect platform to implement that.

The provocative Montserrado lawmaker has subject of discussion over possible disciplinary action, including fine, suspension and for a worse case, expulsion by the House of Representatives amid controversial remarks by him on the Liberia-Guinea border.

Barely a month ago, while speaking on Spoon TV after returning from Ghana, Kolubah asserted that the disputed territory belongs to Guinea, claiming that residents of Lofa County are aware of this.

"We need to be very frank with the Liberian people... from my information... that place is for the Guineans," Kolubah said.

His comments have since sparked outrage among colleagues, with some arguing that the statement undermines Liberia's territorial integrity.

Campaign Gains Weigh As Matter Appears On Leadership Agenda

There had been initial doubts in the public that any such process of removing a lawmaker seems difficult if not impossible; however, the campaign, which is being led by fellow Montserrado County lawmaker, Sumo K. Mulbah of Electoral District 3, has received all necessary political support as it was recently placed on the agenda of the 8th day sitting of the Leadership of the 1st Quarter of the House of Representatives.

Yekeh's Woe Deepens

More to what has being held as a 'treasonous' remark by Rep. Kolubah on the ongoing border rigmarole, another fresh complaint regarding his moral conduct also surfaced recently before the House's leadership through a complaint filed by Police Director Gregory O.W. Coleman.

In his complaint filed before the Leadership of the House, Police Inspector General Coleman lamented that the conduct of Rep. Kolubah - unmentioned, raises serious concerns for national security, public safety and state stability.

House Leadership Declines Discussion On Matters

Though it appeared on the agenda of that day, credible sources hinted FPA that the two issues were deferred to future sitting of the leadership or the House in full plenary as efforts are being ignited for members of that august body to return for a special sitting on the order of the President - Joseph Nyuma Boakai.

Who Wants Yekeh Out And Reason For Imminent Expulsion

Barely two weeks ago, Montserrado County District #3 Representative Sumo K. Mulbah formally petitioned the House leadership to take action against Rep Kolubah for his 'reckless' statement that undermines the security and well-being of the state.

In a March 22 communication, Mulbah requested that the House initiate proceedings to either suspend Kolubah for six months or expel him, describing the remarks as "reckless" and incompatible with legislative duties.

Mulbah argues that Kolubah's statements undermine Liberia's sovereignty, violate his oath of office, bring the Legislature into disrepute and risk inciting public unrest in border communities.

The lawmaker further cited Article 76 of the Constitution, warning that advocating for the surrender of Liberian territory could be interpreted as treason under the Penal Law.

He also referenced provisions of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR), cautioning against speech that could incite hostility.

In addition to sanctions, Mulbah is calling on Kolubah to issue a public apology reaffirming his commitment to Liberia's territorial integrity.

Speaker's Office: Expulsion Not Ruled Out

The Office of House Speaker Richard Nagbe Koon has acknowledged ongoing discussions about a possible recall of lawmakers.

According to spokesperson V. Vehzelee Sumo, while no final decision had been made, Kolubah's case could form part of the agenda if the House is reconvened.

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"As to whether the issue about Rep. Kolubah is part of the reasons... it's only speculation. However... it could as well form part of the agenda," he said.

Resistance Emerges

Despite the push for disciplinary action, Bong County District #3 Representative Marvin Cole openly opposed any attempt to expel Kolubah.

Cole emphasized due process and cautioned against what he described as a rush to judgment.

"I am not going to be part of any expulsion of any of our colleagues... Issues involving our colleague being expelled should allow him the opportunity to be heard," Cole said.

He argued that the Legislature should instead focus on the broader security situation in Lofa County and invite key government officials--including ministers of Justice, Foreign Affairs, Internal Affairs, and National Defense--to provide clarity on the border crisis.

Uncertain Outcome

As pressure mounts and with the Legislature sets to resume, it remains unclear whether lawmakers will proceed with suspension, expulsion, or a formal investigation.

The unfolding debate highlights a deepening divide within the Legislature between those pushing for punitive action over perceived threats to national sovereignty and others urging caution, due process, and a broader focus on resolving the border crisis diplomatically.