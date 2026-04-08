Liberia: Court Showdown Looms As Finance Minister Seeks Delay in U.S.$350,000 JFK Negligence Case

Monrovia — Outrage continue to mount against the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning after legal standoff over justice for a Liberian woman left permanently injured by a botched surgery at the John F. Kennedy Medical Center took a new turn Tuesday, April 7, as Finance Minister Augustine Kpehe Ngafuan intervened, requesting more time for the government to respond to a long-overdue Supreme Court judgment.

Karen Gaydou Sehkehporh, whose life was irreversibly altered following the failed medical procedure, has spent years seeking redress through the courts. Despite securing a US$350,000 judgment from the Supreme Court of Liberia, her compensation remains unpaid, prolonging what many see as a painful denial of justice.

Speaking via phone during a scheduled court conference on Tuesday, April 7, Minister Ngafuan admitted that he had not been adequately briefed on the matter by his aides until he read about it in FrontPageAfrica that morning.

He appealed for a one-week adjournment, proposing that all parties reconvene on Tuesday, April 14, when the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning would be prepared to offer "tangible resolutions."

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His request comes amid mounting pressure from the bench, after Judge Nelson B. Chineh issued a stern warning over the government's repeated failure to comply with court orders.

The judge had earlier threatened the unprecedented closure of JFK if authorities continued to ignore enforcement proceedings tied to the judgment.

The case, before the Sixth Judicial Circuit, Civil Law Court Annex for Montserrado County, stems from what the Supreme Court ruled was medical negligence, an incident that left Sehkehporh with lasting physical and emotional trauma.

For her, the court's decision was meant to bring closure. Instead, it has ushered in a prolonged struggle for accountability.

On Monday, April 6, the Ministry of Finance failed to appear for a scheduled conference hearing, prompting visible frustration from the court.

Though ministry representatives reportedly arrived late, Judge Chineh proceeded to reschedule the hearing and warned that continued disregard for the court's authority would not be tolerated.

"This court will not tolerate continued disregard for its authority," Judge Chineh cautioned, signaling the judiciary's readiness to enforce its mandate, even if it means drastic action against one of the country's most critical health institutions.

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Legal observers note that while the threat to shut down JFK is extraordinary, it underscores a deeper issue, the government's obligation to uphold the rule of law and honor judgments, particularly those involving human suffering.

At the heart of the case is Sehkehporh's quiet but enduring pain, a woman whose pursuit of healing instead resulted in lifelong hardship.

Each delay, deepens the injustice, turning a court victory into an unfulfilled promise.

Now, with the next hearing set for April 14 in the judge's chambers, attention shifts to whether the government will finally act.

For Sehkehporh, the moment represents more than a legal milestone, it is a test of whether justice in Liberia can be not only declared, but delivered