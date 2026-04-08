Liberia: LEC Initiates System to Detect Illegal Connections

The Managing Director of the Liberia Electricity Corporation (LEC), Mohammed M. Sherif, has disclosed that the management of LEC is implementing a smart metering program.

Initiating system to Detect Illegal connections

According to Mr. Sherif, this will integrate GSM technology, allowing the management to capture customer data, including geo-location.

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Speaking on Tuesday, April 7 at the Ministry of Information, Culture Affairs and Tourism (MICAT)regular press briefing in Monrovia, MD Sherif pointed out that each customer will have a unique identifier linked to their residence and personal details.

"With the system, we will be able to quickly detect issues such as illegal connections or bypassing. Customers can be notified instantly, and power can be remotely disconnected when necessary," the LEC boss, who upon taking office, vowed to address power theft and improve the efficiency of LEC operations, stated.

MD Sheriff averred that Liberia currently depends on imported electricity from neighbouring Guinea and Côte d'Ivoire.

He said load shedding is not only happening in Liberia but is also being implemented across the West African region.

The LEC boss assured the public that efforts are underway to increase domestic power generation and reduce outages in the future.

He called on the public to help reduce power theft, stressing that the company is losing revenue due to illegal connections.

MD Sheriff warned that power theft is putting pressure on the electricity system.

He urged Liberians to support efforts to improve the electricity supply by paying for the power used.

He indicated that power shortages in Liberia are linked to limited generation and regional challenges.

He explained that the demand for electricity has increased to over 140 megawatts, while supply remains lower.

At the same time, MD Sherif clarified that the LEC does not carry out electrical installations in private homes, saying individuals are responsible for wiring their own houses, and unfortunately, substandard wiring is common.

In response, he said the LEC is working with the Ministry of Mines and Energy as part of a national standardization effort across the energy sector--from generation and transmission to distribution and support services.

"This ensures that all electrical materials and systems entering the country meet approved standards. Our assessments show that many homeowners hire unqualified technicians, resulting in unsafe wiring, improper connections, and increased risks, including electrical fires,"

the head of the LEC told the MICAT press briefing.

He noted that while LEC can provide guidance, homeowners must ensure their installations meet safety standards.

"Faulty wiring remains a major contributor to safety concerns in many communities.

We are addressing these issues through a structured reform agenda. Progress is ongoing this year, and by 2028-2029, we expect significant improvements across the energy sector," he continued.

Electricity supply

Commenting on electricity supply, MD Sherif, who is an economist and energy sector leader, asserted that there are times when demand exceeds available generation.

"For example, if the system requires 50 megawatts but only 30 megawatts are available, there is a shortfall of 20 megawatts. As capacity improves, supply increases accordingly. Currently, daytime supply typically ranges between 40 and 50 megawatts," he intimated.

"However, challenges such as equipment limitations, network constraints and seasonal factors--particularly during the dry season--can affect hydropower generation and overall supply. These remain key issues we are actively working to resolve," he further intimidated.

On Street Lighting

Regarding street lighting, particularly from Randall Street through Johnson Street to the St. Paul Bridge, MD Sherif said ongoing constructions have affected installation efforts.

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"We are coordinating closely with the Ministry of Public Works, which has primary responsibility for street lighting, to ensure proper implementation.

In the interim, we are installing lights on existing poles where feasible. This forms part of a broader rollout plan extending from Bushrod Island through key corridors.

Work in the Freeport area has already been completed, and expansion will continue gradually based on available budget and support," MD Sherif accentuated.

Meanwhile, MD Sheirff extended the LEC sincere appreciations to the Government of Liberia(GoL)), partners and stakeholders for their continued support.

"While we are implementing short-term solutions, we are also laying a strong foundation for long-term, sustainable improvements in Liberia's energy sector," he added.