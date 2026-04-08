Ghana: Aib Ghana Underscores Importance of Safety Reporting At Aviation Workshop

THE Aircraft Accident and Incident Investigation and Prevention Bureau (AIB Ghana) has emphasised the critical role of safety reporting in enhancing aviation safety and preventing future accidents in the country.

According to the Bureau, safety reporting enabled it to collect vital data on hazards and safety concerns within the aviation sector for analysis under the State Safety Programme (SSP) to improve decision-making and risk management.

"Safety reporting is what drives our work. Without accurate and timely reporting from stakeholders, it becomes difficult to identify risks and implement measures to safeguard our airspace," it stated.

Addressing participants at a two-day Safety Reporting Workshop organised in collaboration with the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA), the Acting Commissioner of AIB Ghana, Mr John Wumborti, noted that effective safety reporting remained central to the Bureau's mandate of investigating air accidents and preventing their recurrence.

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He said, "Ghana will continue to maintain a safe airspace and improve upon its current record."

The workshop brought together key industry players, including airline operators, aerodrome operators, and airport authorities, to deepen their understanding of what to report, when to report, and how to report safety-related occurrences.

Mr Wumborti stressed the need for prompt and consistent reporting, announcing that AIB Ghana would now organise such workshops every two months to strengthen stakeholder engagement and improve compliance.

He indicated that the initiative formed part of preparations towards an upcoming audit by the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO), which assesses the safety performance of member states.

"Ghana currently holds a safety compliance score of 89.89 per cent, and we are optimistic about improving the rating to at least 98 per cent," he said.

Mr Wumborti further reassured the public that air transport remains the safest mode of travel globally, attributing this to rigorous safety procedures and continuous monitoring within the aviation industry.

He added that a strong safety culture not only ensures a safer airspace but also builds public confidence and encourages greater patronage of air travel.

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The Acting Commissioner also conveyed the support of the Minister for Transport, Joseph Bukari Nikpe, who, though unable to attend due to official duties abroad, reaffirmed the government's commitment to aviation safety.

Mr Wumborti assured stakeholders that concerns raised during the workshop, including feedback mechanisms on reported incidents, would be addressed to strengthen trust and responsiveness within the safety reporting system.

He urged all industry players to actively participate in safety reporting, noting that collective responsibility was key to sustaining safety standards and protecting lives within Ghana's aviation space.