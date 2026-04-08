Ghana: Appoint Coach With Experience, Good Track Record for Black Stars - -Alhaji Grusah

ALHAJI Abdul Karim Grusah has called for technical reforms within the Ghana Football Association (GFA) following the dismissal of Otto Addo as Black Stars coach, stating the need for fresh direction and less interference in decision-making.

Speaking in an interview with GNA Sports, Alhaji Grusah said that although he had supported Otto Addo during his tenure, the decision by the GFA to part ways with him should be followed by the appointment of a more experienced coach with a strong track record.

He noted that Otto Addo had made notable efforts during his second stint with the Black Stars, particularly by guiding Ghana to its fifth World Cup qualification.

"Otto Addo has done his best as a coach. At least if not for anything, he qualified us for the World Cup," he said.

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According to him, if the leadership of the GFA believed a change was necessary, then the replacement must be someone with proven credentials, achievements and experience in coaching top sides.

"It should be someone with good records and achievements and who has also coached top teams," he added.

Alhaji Grusah also questioned the circumstances surrounding the appointment of the Technical Director who worked with Otto Addo, suggesting that if the coach had requested the appointment, then the official should also have exited with him.

He said the GFA would receive praise if it made the right coaching appointment but would equally bear criticism if the decision failed to improve results.

"If the GFA appoints a good and better coach, praises will be heaped on them, but if they fail, the shame will as well come to them," he mentioned.

He then called on the government to consider reforms at the association and urged authorities to depoliticise football administration.

Alhaji Grusah believes Ghanaian football would make greater progress if its running were less politicised and decisions were guided by the broader interest of the game.

The veteran football administrator also called for increased investment in juvenile football, stressing the need to strengthen grassroots development to produce quality players for Ghana's national teams.

He said calls for more locally based players to be included in the national team must be backed by improved player development structures.

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He noted that although local talent remains vital, the current Ghana Premier League lacks the strength to consistently produce players capable of competing internationally.

Moreover, Alhaji Grusah appealed to Mr Kofi Iddie Adams, the Minister of Sports and Recreation, to prioritise juvenile football nationwide, adding that sustained grassroots investment was key to identifying and grooming future national team players.

"I call on the Sports Minister to help boost juvenile football so we can get good and quality players for the national team," he added.