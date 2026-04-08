Ghana: Four Arrested Over Suspected Narcotic Drugs At Offinso

The Ghana Police Service has arrested four persons in connection with the possession of suspected narcotic drugs at Offinso in the Ashanti North Region.

The arrests followed what the Ashanti North Regional Police Command described as a major breakthrough in its ongoing operations to combat narcotics trafficking and related criminal activities in the area.

According to a statement issued by the Command and signed by Assistant Superintendent of Police Emmanuel Agbodzi, a patrol team from the Offinso District on March 25, 2026 intercepted a blue black Toyota Voxy vehicle with registration number AS 1747 25 at the outskirts of Offinso Old Town near the Offin River.

A search conducted on the vehicle revealed 350 compressed slabs of substances suspected to be narcotic drugs, believed to be Indian hemp, concealed in four white sacks.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Related Articles

The Police also retrieved two Ghana Cards, three drivers licences, a voter ID card, a DVLA vehicle registration certificate, an iPhone and an amount of GH¢120 from the vehicle.

The statement said the occupants of the vehicle fled into a nearby bush upon spotting the Police, but the vehicle and the exhibits were retrieved and conveyed to the Offinso Police Station for further investigations.

Furthermore, it said intelligence-led operations subsequently resulted in the arrest of four suspects on March 26, 2026.

The four arrested include; Albert Nkrumah, also known as Abode3, aged 21, Francis Owusu, also known as Skin, aged 25, Gyimah Emmanuel, also known as Corruption, aged 24, and Theophilus Amoabeng, also known as Kwadwo Amoabeng.

Following an identification parade, Albert Nkrumah and Francis Owusu were identified by the patrol team as part of the suspects who fled the scene on March 25.

The statement further noted that the Police secured a court order from the Offinso Circuit Court, presided over by Her Honour Christiana O. Bruce Ashirifie, directing the National Identification Authority, Electoral Commission and the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority to provide relevant information to support the investigations.

It said Albert Nkrumah and Francis Owusu were subsequently arraigned before the court on March 30, 2026 and remanded into Police custody to reappear on April 27, 2026.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The Police indicated that investigations were ongoing to track down other suspects linked to the case, while the suspected narcotic substances would be forwarded to the Forensic Laboratory of the Criminal Investigations Department Headquarters in Accra for examination.

The Command assured the public of its commitment to combating drug trafficking and urged citizens to volunteer with credible information to support efforts to clamp down on criminal activities in the region.