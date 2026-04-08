Ghana: Stolen Honda CR-V Retrieved By Kumasi Police Under 48 Hours

The Ghana Police Service in Kumasi has successfully recovered a stolen Honda CR-V less than two days after it was taken from its owner's residence in Kumasi.

The unregistered 2019 model was found along the road between Bohyen and the Asoufia Highway at Asobonteng, near Kumasi Girls Senior High School, according to a police situational report.

The vehicle, belonging to Alfred Gyimah, a legal practitioner with Toto Legal Firm in Kumasi, was reported stolen on April 3, 2026, after being taken from his fenced residence a day earlier.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Investigations revealed that the suspect or suspects had entered the house through the kitchen door, taken the ignition keys left on the dining table, and drove away with the car.

Related Articles

"On April 4, 2026, covert intelligence led to the retrieval of the stolen vehicle along a stretch of road between Bohyen and Asoufia Highway at Asobonteng," the report stated.

The vehicle has been impounded at the police station, and authorities are working to identify and apprehend the suspects.

The Police Intelligence Directorate confirmed that investigations are ongoing.

The swift recovery has been hailed as a demonstration of the police's proactive approach and intelligence-led operations in tackling crime within the Kumasi metropolis.