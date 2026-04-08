Ghana: Multiple Arrests Over Suspected Narcotic Drugs in Uwr

The Ghana Police Service has arrested several persons in connection with the possession of suspected narcotic drugs in the Upper West Region.

The arrests followed what the Upper West Regional Police Command described as a major breakthrough in its ongoing operations to combat narcotics trafficking and related criminal activities in the region.

According to a statement issued by the Command and shared with The Ghanaian Times, the past four weeks of police operations and intelligence gathering led to multiple seizures of suspected narcotic substances across districts.

Stephen Lomotey, Solomon King, and Urilius Tobopalee were also arrested.

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The districts included Eremon in the Lawra District, Nadowli Barrier and Loho in the Nadowli-Kaleo District, Charhe and Siriyiri in the Wa Municipality, and Hamile in the Lambussie District.

The seized substances comprised 218 compressed slabs, 54 parcels, and eight other assorted consignments suspected to be India hemp.

The statement said that on April 3, 2026, a patrol team intercepted a Toyota Corolla taxi at Eremon in the Lawra District, leading to the discovery of 140 compressed slabs. Two suspects, Dennis Domoyel and Clovis Saame, were arrested.

It added that in a separate operation on April 1, 2026, police at the Wa-Loho barrier retrieved 51 compressed slabs from a Royal VVIP bus travelling from Wa to Jirapa, and three suspects.

The statement further revealed that most of the substances were being transported northwards towards Hamile for delivery.

The suspects are currently at various stages of prosecution and investigation, while the vehicles used for transportation have been impounded.

It cautioned transport owners and unions against allowing their vehicles to be used as couriers of illicit drugs, warning that vehicles risk forfeiture to the state in addition to prosecution of owners when caught.

The Command assured the public of its unwavering commitment to combating drug-related crimes and maintaining a safer and more secure environment in the Upper West Region.