Namibia: Employers' Federation Expects SONA to Provide Businesses With Clear Direction

The Namibian Employers' Federation says the president should use her state of the nation address to provide businesses with clarity on policies.

President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah is expected to deliver her Sona on Wednesday afternoon.

NEF president Elia Shikongo says Namibian businesses are currently operating under significant pressure.

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"Employers are dealing with modest economic growth, persistently high unemployment, rising input and compliance costs, and an increasingly complex regulatory environment," he says.

The federation cites several legal changes relating to labour that are contributing to policy uncertainty - including amendments to the Labour Act, the implementation of the minimum wage, and the Employment Equity Commission.

The federation has previously raised concerns about ministerial intervention in labour disputes.

"While businesses remain committed to compliance, job creation and constructive engagement, these conditions are making it difficult to expand and sustain employment," Shikongo says.

He says the federation would like the president to provide clear direction on balancing worker protection with economic sustainability and job retention.

"It will also be important to see targeted measures to address unemployment, alongside efforts to create a more enabling environment in which businesses can grow," Shikongo says.

These measures should include the decentralisation of government offices to improve efficiency, developing policies that are sensitive to rural and urban business realities, and consultative processes between the government, employers and employees.

"'Ultimately, sustainable jobs depend on sustainable businesses. A balanced, predictable and consultative approach will be key to protecting both jobs and economic stability going forward," Shikongo says.