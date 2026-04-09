Namibia: LPM Ditches SONA, Citing 'Recycled' Governance Tactics

9 April 2026
The Namibian (Windhoek)

Landless People's Movement members of parliament on Wednesday boycotted president Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah's state of the nation address.

The party described the Sona as repetitive and lacking substance.

In a statement issued on Wednesday night, party spokesperson Lifalaza Simataa said the party is tired of 'recycled governance tactics' that continue to mask poor performance.

"This trajectory is not accidental; it reflects sustained political failure and a governance culture that prioritises control over accountability," Simataa said.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"We reject this Sona as inadequate and disingenuous. Our absence is a clear political statement. We will not endorse failure."

He said the LPM refuses to participate in "a ceremonial exercise used to obscure government shortcomings".

According to Simataa, the current administration continues to repackage old promises with new slogans, shifting goalposts when targets are not met, and presenting failures as progress.

The party further argued that the eighth administration has failed to provide clear direction, credible leadership or meaningful solutions to the country's challenges.

"Year after year, this platform has been reduced to political theatre," he said, adding that longstanding leaders continue to make promises that do not translate into improved living conditions.

The party also criticised the Sona format, saying it limits meaningful debate and does not allow for constructive engagement on the issues raised by the president.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.