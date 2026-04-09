Namibia: LPM Ditches SONA, Citing 'Recycled' Governance Tactics

Landless People's Movement members of parliament on Wednesday boycotted president Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah's state of the nation address.

The party described the Sona as repetitive and lacking substance.

In a statement issued on Wednesday night, party spokesperson Lifalaza Simataa said the party is tired of 'recycled governance tactics' that continue to mask poor performance.

"This trajectory is not accidental; it reflects sustained political failure and a governance culture that prioritises control over accountability," Simataa said.

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"We reject this Sona as inadequate and disingenuous. Our absence is a clear political statement. We will not endorse failure."

He said the LPM refuses to participate in "a ceremonial exercise used to obscure government shortcomings".

According to Simataa, the current administration continues to repackage old promises with new slogans, shifting goalposts when targets are not met, and presenting failures as progress.

The party further argued that the eighth administration has failed to provide clear direction, credible leadership or meaningful solutions to the country's challenges.

"Year after year, this platform has been reduced to political theatre," he said, adding that longstanding leaders continue to make promises that do not translate into improved living conditions.

The party also criticised the Sona format, saying it limits meaningful debate and does not allow for constructive engagement on the issues raised by the president.