Ghana: ECG Undertakes Major Transformer Replacement, Upgrade in Accra

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) is undertaking a major transformer replacement and upgrade exercise in selected parts of Accra aimed at improving power supply reliability and meeting growing electricity demand.

The intervention forms part of ongoing efforts to enhance the stability and capacity of electricity supply across the country.

A statement signed by the Acting Director of Communications of ECG, Dr Charles Nii Ayiku Ayiku, and shared with The Ghanaian Times, said the first phase of the programme was scheduled to begin on April 8 and end on April 10, 2026.

It said the initial phase would involve the replacement and upgrade of 12 transformers across six primary substations located in Adenta, La, Teshie-Nungua, Nmai-Dzor, Baatsonaa, and Lashibi, with capacity increased from 26 MVA to 39 MVA to improve load handling and reduce system overloads in fast-growing communities.

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The statement noted that the exercise would require planned power outages in affected communities to ensure the safety of personnel and the successful execution of the works.

At Nmai-Dzor, areas including parts of Nanakrom, School Junction, Fair Heaven, University Farms, East Legon Hills, Borteyman, Katamanso, Amanfrom, and surrounding communities were expected to experience outages in phases from 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 a.m. over the three-day period from April 8 to April 10.

Similarly, at Lashibi, communities such as Community 18, Sakumono, Regimanuel Estates, Baatsonaa, Spintex, and surrounding areas were scheduled to experience power interruptions from April 15 to April 17, 2026, also in phased intervals.

ECG said a detailed timetable outlining the planned activities, outage periods, and affected communities had been prepared and would be published on its official communication platforms.

It assured customers that every effort would be made to minimise the duration and impact of the outages and advised residents and businesses to take note of the schedules and make the necessary arrangements.