Ghana: Women's Development Bank On Course - Vice-President

The Vice-President, Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, has expressed confidence in the steady progress towards the rollout of the proposed Women's Development Bank.

She described the initiative as a major step towards improving economic opportunities for women across the country, noting that the process was being handled with care to ensure its long-term success and cautioning that rushing it could weaken its impact.

According to her, the bank is expected to provide targeted financial support to women, particularly those in small and medium-scale enterprises, to help them expand their businesses and improve livelihoods.

The Vice-President made the remarks during a courtesy call on the Paramount Chief of Anlo, Torgbui Sri III, ahead of this year's Norvikporgbe Za Festival.

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Beyond economic empowerment, Prof. Opoku-Agyemang also drew attention to the need for more inclusive education, particularly for persons with special needs. She stressed that national development must reflect the needs of all citizens and called for stronger policies to support learners who require special assistance.

Later, speaking at the grand durbar of the festival held at Kedzi, a coastal community in the Keta area, the Vice-President reaffirmed the government's commitment to strengthening Ghana's tourism sector.

She said investments in feeder roads, sanitation, and basic infrastructure were being prioritised to unlock the potential of tourism, especially in coastal communities, noting that areas such as Kedzi were well placed to benefit due to their natural environment and cultural heritage.

However, she emphasised that growth in the sector must not only be driven at the national level but also supported locally through improved access and opportunities for small businesses.

In a highlight of the ceremony, Prof. Opoku-Agyemang was enstooled as Mamaga Adzagba I, Development Queen of the Kedzi Traditional Area. The honour, which recognised her contributions and commitment to development, was conferred amid traditional rites and celebrations.

The Vice-President described the recognition as a call to service and pledged to continue supporting development efforts in the area and across the country.

The visit formed part of activities marking the Norvikporgbe Za Festival, which brings together chiefs, residents, and visitors to celebrate culture, unity, and development.

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