Ghana: Gafconm Appeals for Hostel Accommodation

The Acting Principal of the Ghana Armed Forces College of Nursing and Midwifery (GAFCONM) at the 37 Military Hospital, Major Bright Atta Addae, has appealed to the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) to support the construction of additional hostel facilities to address the accommodation challenge facing the school.

He explained that inadequate hostel accommodation and limited lecture space were making it difficult for the college to cope with its increasing student population.

Major Addae made the appeal during a matriculation ceremony held on Thursday for 490 students admitted for the 2025/2026 academic year to pursue Bachelor of Science (BSc) programmes in Nursing and Midwifery.

The ceremony saw the inauguration of a new cafeteria and an office complex.

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Addressing matriculants and dignitaries, Major Addae highlighted the College's role in training both military and civilian nurses and midwives to serve in health facilities across the country.

According to him, the College remained committed to equipping students with the scientific knowledge, ethical grounding, and practical competence required to excel in the healthcare profession.

He urged the matriculants to take full advantage of the opportunities available, while remaining disciplined, focused, and dedicated to their studies.

The President of the National Defence University, Dr Felix Adom Ashante, urged the students to uphold discipline and integrity, stressing that success in higher education requires commitment, hard work, and a strong sense of responsibility.

Dr Ashante further noted that matriculants must align themselves with the ethics, traditions, and values of the Ghana Armed Forces, as the military environment in which the college operates demands a higher standard of conduct.