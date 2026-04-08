Ghana: Fan Milk PLC Provides ICT Lab for Quaye Nungua R/C Basic School

The Quaye Nungua R/C Basic School has been rewarded with a refurbished Information and Communication Technology (ICT) laboratory for winning the Wrapper Collection Challenge, a key component of the Fan Milk School Caravan initiative.

The refurbished facility was handed over to the school on Thursday by the Managing Director of Fan Milk PLC, Mr Lionel Parent, during the award ceremony.

Speaking at the event, Mr Parent stressed the importance of the initiative in addressing Ghana's waste management challenges. He noted that the programme had made significant impact nationwide, benefiting over half a million students, with thousands of schools participating in the wrapper collection challenge.

Mr Parent added that Fan Milk PLC aimed to leave a lasting legacy by refurbishing ICT laboratories for winning schools and providing playgrounds for runners-up.

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The Headmistress of the school, Mrs Georgina Ahiagba, said the lack of computers was hindering ICT education at the school. She revealed that the school had only two computers serving more than 700 students prior to the refurbishment, adding that the new computers would improve students' access to information and digital literacy.

Touching on waste management, Mrs Ahiagba said the school had already been practising waste segregation before joining the challenge, adding that sorted waste was sold to individuals for reuse. She expressed gratitude to Fan Milk PLC and encouraged other schools to participate in the initiative.

In a speech read on his behalf by Technical Advisor for Pre-Tertiary Education, Mr Stephen Kwaku Owusu, the Minister of Education, Mr Haruna Iddrisu, commended Fan Milk PLC for sustaining the initiative and contributing to environmental protection. He reaffirmed the ministry's commitment to partnerships that promote quality education and holistic youth development.