Ghana: Christians Urged to Prepare for 2nd Coming of Jesus Christ

Christians have been urged to consider the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ as a period to adequately prepare for the second coming of Jesus in order not to be overtaken by events.

The Chairman of the Executive Council of the Great Commission Church International (GCCI), Apostle Joseph Felix Kwesi Mensah, gave the advice at the climax of the Church's Easter Convention held at Frafraha in the Adentan Municipality of the Greater Accra Region.

The four-day Greater Accra Regional gathering was on the theme: 'Living to Win, Church and Disciple'.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

According to him, the resurrection of Jesus Christ was the cornerstone of Christianity. Apostle Mensah stated that it was, therefore, important for every believer to turn a new leaf, live in peace, and have a change of heart towards humanity in order not to be left behind.

The second coming of Jesus Christ, Apostle Mensah noted, was imminent, and he would come to reward each person according to their deeds.

He explained that Jesus, through his death on the cross and resurrection, had demonstrated God's definitive defeat over death, thus offering eternal life to believers.

"For God will bring every deed into judgment, including every hidden thing, whether it is good or evil. The resurrection therefore guarantees the future resurrection of believers on the last day," he added.

Apostle Mensah cautioned Christians against unjust acts, saying God would judge the secrets of every individual, whether in secrecy or in the open.

The immediate past Ghana National Council Chairman, Apostle Professor Samuel Asuming-Brempong, who launched the 35th Anniversary Celebration of the Church, urged members to remain steadfast in winning more souls by living lifestyles worthy of emulation.

The Great Commission Church International (GCCI) was founded on April 1, 1991, on the campus of the University of Ghana, Accra. The Church has since spread to other countries such as Togo, Benin, Gabon, and Côte d'Ivoire.