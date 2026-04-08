Ghana: Ecobank Ghana Donates Laptops to University of Ghana

Ecobank Ghana has donated 100 HP laptops to the University of Ghana, supporting the Vice Chancellor's (VC) 'One Student, One Laptop' project aimed at providing brilliant but needy students with internet tools to facilitate academic learning.

This brings to 300 the number of laptops pledged by the bank over a three-year period.

The Managing Director of Ecobank Ghana, Mrs. Abena Osei-Poku, presenting the laptops, said it was in fulfilment of an earlier promise to support the University's initiative, which she noted would promote effective teaching and learning.

She indicated that the first batch of 100 laptops was presented in April 2023, another 100 delivered in 2024, and the final 100 in 2026, bringing the total to 300 laptops.

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Access to digital tools, Mrs. Osei-Poku stated, is essential for students' academic excellence, adding that "Technology supports learning and prepares students for the job market."

She noted that feedback from earlier donations had been positive and helped students who lacked access to digital devices in pursuit of academic excellence, expressing optimism that the final batch would reach even more students.

The Chairman of the One Student, One Laptop programme, Professor Peter Quartey, described the initiative as very important, stating that the University had so far received 996 laptops, 30 percent of which were donated by Ecobank Ghana.

The Vice Chancellor of the University, Professor Nana Aba Appiah Amfo, said the programme was inspired by challenges during the COVID-19 period when many students lacked access to devices during remote learning.

She emphasized that digital skills are essential in the modern world, training graduates to be digitally competent and ensuring they have access to personal laptops to improve learning outcomes.