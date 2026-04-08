Ghana: NPA Educates Kwahu Residents On Safe Use of Petroleum Products

7 April 2026
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The National Petroleum Authority (NPA) has reiterated its commitment to protecting lives and property through continuous, targeted public education campaigns.

According to the Director of Consumer Services, Eunice Budu-Nyarko, such initiatives would help consumers better understand the safe use of petroleum products and avoid unforeseen incidents.

She stated this when the NPA organised a public safety and consumer outreach programme during this year's Easter festivities at Kwahu in the Eastern Region.

Through its campaigns, the NPA also educated participants on the government's 'Nkoko Nketenkete,' now 'Nkoko Akꞓseꞓ,' initiative, urging public support.

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Kwahu South, Effah Osei Bonsu, described the programme as timely, noting it would help promote local enterprise.

He further expressed gratitude to the NPA, led by its Chief Executive, Godwin Kudzo Tamekloe, for sustaining partnerships with stakeholders to promote local businesses through various initiatives.

The National Coordinator of the National Broiler Project Directorate under the Office of the State for Special Initiatives, Kelvin Ocran, highlighted the importance of energy, particularly LPG, in the poultry value chain.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

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