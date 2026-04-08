Ghana: Kintampo Highway Twin Crashes, 13 Dead, 45 Injured

Thirteen persons have been killed and 45 others injured in two separate road accidents on the Kintampo-Tamale Highway in the Bono East Region over the weekend.

Four people died in the first accident on Friday on the Dawadawa stretch of the highway, involving a sprinter bus (GT 5209-16) and a Kia Rhino truck (GE 5377-21), while 18 others sustained serious injuries. Reports gathered by The Ghanaian Times indicated that the two vehicles, travelling in opposite directions, collided head-on.

In a similar incident, nine persons lost their lives in a second crash near Tahiruakura on Saturday morning. The passenger vehicle (GS 2564-20), travelling from Techiman towards Widaana in the Northern Region, reportedly attempted to overtake another vehicle but crashed head-on into an oncoming cargo truck (GR-4958-K) loaded with tomatoes. Eight persons died on the spot, while one other victims died later at the hospital.

Twenty-seven injured passengers are currently receiving treatment at the Kintampo Municipal Hospital, with some reported to be in critical condition.

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The Kintampo Municipal Fire Commander, Divisional Officer Grade II, Dominic Twum Prempeh, who confirmed the incidents to The Ghanaian Times, said the Ghana National Fire Service received a distress call at 4:57 a.m. on Saturday.

He said the second accident involved a Hyundai Grand Bird bus carrying 35 passengers from Kumasi to Pusiga and a Benz cargo truck loaded with assorted goods. DOII Twum Prempeh said five persons aboard the bus and four occupants of the cargo truck died on the spot, bringing the death toll in that crash to nine.

He said the injured were rushed to the Techiman Holy Family Hospital and the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital for treatment.

The bodies of the deceased have been deposited at the Kintampo Municipal Hospital morgue for preservation and autopsy.

Attempts to reach the police for further details proved unsuccessful.