Ghana: President Nominates Diana Ayamga As Bongo DCE

The President has nominated Diana Asoketarige Ayamga for appointment as the District Chief Executive for the Bongo District Assembly.

The statement, signed by the Minister, Ahmed Ibrahim, indicated that the nomination followed an official communication from the Office of the President dated the same day.

It explained that the appointment would only take effect after the nominee secures the required support from the Assembly members in line with the law.

The Ministry urged all stakeholders to support the process to ensure effective local governance and development in the district.