Ghana: Premier League - Asante Kotoko Title Hopes Stumble As FC Samartex 1996 Triumph in Rain-Delayed Clash

7 April 2026
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

FC Samartex 1996 boosted their top-four ambitions with a composed 2-1 victory over Asante Kotoko after their rain-interrupted Premier League matchday 28 fixture resumed at the Baba Yara Stadium on Tuesday morning.

With the initial fixture halted at 0-0 due to heavy rain, Samartex returned sharper and more purposeful. Their dominance paid off in the 55th minute when Christian Agyenim Boateng finished off a well-crafted move to break the deadlock.

Emmanuel Mamah put the result beyond doubt in the 83rd minute, capping a dominant display.

Deep into injury time, Albert Amoah reacted quickest after Samba O'neil's penalty was saved, pouncing on the rebound to pull one back, but it proved only a late consolation.

The defeat dents Kotoko's title ambitions, leaving them fourth on 43 points and missing a crucial opportunity to close the gap on leaders Bibiani Gold Stars.

Meanwhile, Samartex climb to sixth, strengthening their push for a top-four finish as the season enters a decisive phase.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

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